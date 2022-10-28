Eviction-dodging tenant leaves family paying rent in Toronto and mortgage in London, Ont.
A family stuck paying rent in Toronto and a mortgage in London says they’ve done everything right to get their London tenants to move out, but the system is letting them down.
“I think the system is rewarding bad behaviour, and this tenant is taking advantage of the system,” explains London townhouse owner Jeremy Awori. “It is not right. It is not right at all. We worked hard to get this property.”
Awori lives with his wife and two children in Toronto. They’ve been trying desperately to move to London into the townhouse they own at 1010 Fanshawe Park Road East.
But, he says the tenant won’t budge.
CTV News London reporter Bryan Bicknell knocks on the door of the Fanshawe Park Road East townhouse in London, Ont. in an attempt to speak to the tenants who allegedly have stopped paying rent and will not move out. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
“They have refused to move out. So my children were supposed to go back to school in London on the second of September, and we [gave] our tenants notice for a long time,” he says.
In fact, he says he served an eviction notice in February of this year, and not only have the tenants refused to leave, but Awori says they have stopped paying rent altogether.
So far he says his family is out more than $10,000.
“It is draining, because we are paying rent and paying [a] mortgage, and Ontario rent has gone high, as you know,” he says. “Of course everything has gone high, this is just taking a toll.”
Meantime, Awori says he hasn’t been able to get his case heard by the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB).
“This is unacceptable,” he says. “We’ve tried all avenues. They say, ‘Backlog, backlog, backlog.’ Backlog for how long?”
In a written response to CTV News London, Janet Deline, spokesperson for Tribunals Ontario, says a five month moratorium on eviction hearings during the pandemic is partly to blame for delays.
Jeremy Awori, the owner and landlord of the townhouse located on Fanshawe Park Road East. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
During that time, 25,000 hearing slots were lost, according to Deline.
The response goes on to say, “The LTB recognizes current processing times are longer than we wish them to be, and we understand the impact that delays have on those who access our services. We are actively working to improve our service standards and to modernize our operations to provide more timely and effective service to our users.”
The Landlord and Tenant Board confirms the Awori family applied for hearings in June and July to evict tenants and collect rent monies owed. So far, no hearings have been scheduled, and the tenants have not responded.
As for the family, Awori says they just want to get on with their lives in the townhouse they thought they’d be able to call home.
“Do the honest thing and leave our property so that we can move back and our kids can go to school in London. This is our property that we worked hard to acquire,” he says.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Before Kaleb Thomas could walk, he could throw a baseball. Now, he's one of Canada's top pitching prospects
Kaleb Thomas, from the Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton, Ont., is the first Indigenous player on Canada’s Junior National Team and has his eyes set on the big leagues.
Remains of Canadian First World War soldier who died more than 100 years ago identified
The remains of a Canadian soldier who fought in multiple battles during the First World War, returning to the front at one point after being wounded, has been identified more than 100 years after his death, the federal government announced on Friday.
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn't stop users from cheering -- or criticizing.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories
The man who allegedly attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."
'I'm not resisting': Video shows police Tasering shirtless woman at busy Vancouver transit station
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online showing a woman being Tasered repeatedly during an arrest Thursday afternoon.
Explorer's cameras recovered after 85 years on Yukon glacier
A cache of equipment belonging to explorer Bradford Washburn, including three of his cameras, has been retrieved from a Yukon glacier after 85 years.
'A duct tape effort': Key moments from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
On Friday, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly appeared before the Public Order Emergency Commission that is examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to bring the 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. With his cross-examination expected to take place on Monday, here are some key quotes from his much-anticipated testimony, under questioning from commission counsel.
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Kitchener
-
Shots fired near Kitchener high school were blanks: police
Shots fired on Friday afternoon in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener were blanks, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital by air ambulance after crash in Kitchener
One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance Friday after being hit by a car at the intersection of King and Frederick streets in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo’s first woonerf transforms local road into a shared living street
The City of Waterloo officially opened the Larch Street woonerf, a unique makeover of a road in the University District.
Windsor
-
Apartment building without heat has Windsor, Ont. senior scared
A senior says he’s scared for his health as his apartment remains without heat while temperatures continue to drop. 65-year-old Peter Werner has lived inside the apartment building at 1616 Ouellette Avenue for about two years, but so far this fall, no heat has come on in his or any of the other units in the building — leading to some very cold nights.
-
Suspect arrested in UWindsor campus sexual assault: police
Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault that took place near the University of Windsor campus.
-
Local officials make pitch to turn Ojibway lands into national park
Windsor’s Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis appeared before a federal committee on behalf of the city Friday to discuss the proposed creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park. The committee is studying Windsor West MP Brian Masse’s private members Bill C-248, an act to amend the Canada National Parks Act to make way for the creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park of Canada.
Barrie
-
Barrie man's body discovered in Kempenfelt Bay
Police say a fisherman discovered a man's body in Kempenfelt Bay Friday morning in Barrie.
-
'I reflect upon my friends who I've lost,' Legions launch poppy campaign
Every year on the last Friday of October, legions across the nation launch poppy campaigns to honour our veterans.
-
Five Simcoe County residents accused of stealing from vehicles face charges
Police seized several personal items and would like to return them to their rightful owners.
Northern Ontario
-
Kirkland Lake suspect charged with murder of missing woman
A 40-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with the murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
Former North Bay bar owner wins battle against the Alcohol and Gaming Commission
A judge has ruled in favour of the former owner of the Fox & Fiddle in North Bay, who took the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to court to fight an attempt to ban him from the business.
-
North Bay receives more than $2M from the province
The province is providing more than $2 million in a series of projects designed to enhance life in North Bay. More than $800,000 will go to building a new all-wheels skate Park for BMX bikes, skateboards and other related activities.
Ottawa
-
How Mark Sutcliffe was elected mayor of Ottawa
New data released by the city of Ottawa shows Mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe received the most votes for mayor in 19 of 24 wards on Election Night.
-
Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
-
What we're learning from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly is telling his side of the story about the days leading up to the occupation and the chaos during it.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother says young son was placed in padded 'cell' by school without her knowledge
A Mississauga, Ont. mother says her son was placed in what's known as a 'seclusion room' by his teachers multiple times without her knowledge or consent.
-
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
-
Lack of Toronto hospital beds strands 88-year-old woman in Malta
An 88-year-old Toronto woman was stranded 7,600 kilometres from home after a medical emergency and a fruitless search for a hospital bed in the Greater Toronto Area, and her case should be a warning to future travellers, says her son.
Montreal
-
Young child missing after car plunges into Riviere des Mille Iles
A young child is missing in the Riviere des Mille Iles after a car plunged into the water late Friday afternoon.
-
Concordia apologizes to Black students more than a half-century after protests, arrests, deportations over racism complaint
Concordia University is apologizing for its handling of the 1969 Sir George Williams Protest - also called the Computer Centre Incident- as the Montreal institution released a report on anti-Black racism.
-
Quebec judge grants interim injunction stopping McGill project over Mohawk concerns
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered a temporary halt to excavation work on a major McGill University project after an Indigenous group raised concerns about possible unmarked graves.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Emails reveal RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.
-
Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
A Cape Breton man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Florence, N.S.
-
Massive American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Halifax Harbour
The newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet arrived this morning in Halifax harbour. The nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford is on its first deployment, having left its home port in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4.
Winnipeg
-
'Advocate for yourself': Young Manitoba woman shares heart attack story in hopes to help others
A Manitoba woman is hoping her recent experience of suffering a heart attack will prevent others from not going through the same situation.
-
'Continue to pray': Family mourns children after fatal Thompson fire
Outside of a Thompson home, where a devastating fire left four children dead, is a memorial of stuffed animals, flowers, and candles.
-
Missing Manitoba woman found dead in Saskatchewan River
A missing Manitoba woman was found dead in the Saskatchewan River on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary's top cop concerned about rising violence against police after officer shot in Canyon Meadows
One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.
-
Police charge 15-year-old girl after she allegedly steals mom's vehicle, hits officer
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stolen vehicle that turned into a hit-and-run involving a police officer.
-
Siksika Nation creates prosecutor's office to enforce bylaws
The Siksika Nation has created its own prosecution office to enforce its own bylaws, as a major step toward self-governance.
Edmonton
-
'Best day ever': 4-year-old boy assists firefighters with shed fire
When fire broke out in a back alley across from his home, Edmonton’s youngest firefighter jumped into action.
-
Feds celebrate free EV charging stations in Edmonton as step in energy transition
Edmonton residents and visitors who have gone electric now have more options to charge their vehicle around the city for free. The federal government unveiled 24 new charging stations at eight different locations on Friday.
-
Albertans driving 11 emergency vehicles, firefighting equipment down to Mexico
It's quite the convoy – fire trucks, ambulances, a school bus loaded with equipment – all bound for Mexico courtesy of volunteers and donors in northern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
'I'm not resisting': Video shows police Tasering shirtless woman at busy Vancouver transit station
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online showing a woman being Tasered repeatedly during an arrest Thursday afternoon.
-
439 rental units, 2 towers proposed near Oakridge mall
A developer is proposing 439 rental homes in two towers with a six-storey podium between them in Vancouver's rapidly changing Oakridge neighbourhood.
-
Indigenous-led bid to host 2030 Olympics 'stalled' but not quite dead, organizers say
First Nations leaders say they're still open to pursuing a bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia, but need the provincial government to engage in talks for plans to move forward.