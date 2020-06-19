LONDON, ONT. -- Hundreds of health-care workers from union locals across London hit the streets Friday, calling for pandemic pay for all front-line health-care workers.

A rally was staged outside the Commissioners Road entrance of London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

UNIFOR Local 27 organized the event. It represents some 1,500 registered practical nurses, personal support workers (PSWs) and many other employee groups at LHSC and St. Joseph’s Health Care.

They’re angry that only some essential health-care workers are eligible for the pay bump.

Jamie Sweetman, who works as an emergency department technician, said the work environment has been stressful.

“You got x-ray techs, you got EKG techs, doctors, nurses, PSWs, emerg techs. It really takes a whole team to just care for one person, and to exclude any of them, that’s just not right.”

Those involved in the rally say it has been nearly two months since the pandemic pay bump of $4 per hour to eligible health care workers was announced, but to date no one has received the pay.