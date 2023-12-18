LONDON
London

    • Ensure your purchases make it to your tree this holiday season

    Keep your stuff safe shopping campaign poster. (Source: OPP) Keep your stuff safe shopping campaign poster. (Source: OPP)

    Police are issuing some tips for holiday shoppers to protect themselves and keep their gift purchases from being taken by a Grinch.

    A news release from OPP say officers are urging shoppers to take a few precautions to ensure your next shopping trip is a merry one.

    Here are a few tips to stay safe:

    • Keep wallets and purses safely always secured on your person
    • Don't carry large amounts of currency. Instead, use debit and credit cards
    • Protect and shield your Personal Information Number at point-of-sale terminals
    • Get cash from recognized banking machines instead of stand-alone Automated Teller Machines (ATM). Thieves use card-skimming devices to target stand-alone units
    • Carrying large amounts of gifts make you a target. Take them to your car and put them in a trunk, or in the case of sport utility vehicles or pick-up trucks, place them on the floor and cover them with a blanket

    Police say theft-proofing starts in the parking lot, so there’s a few important steps to take before joining the crowds at the mall and local shops.

    Police remind residents to:

    • Always make sure your vehicle is locked. An unlocked vehicle door or an open window is an invitation to thieves seeking a crime of opportunity
    • Park your vehicle in a well-lit area
    • Roll up the vehicle's windows
    • Keep valuables out of sight
    • Lock your doors and pocket your keys

    “Following these easy shopping tips will go a long way towards making your holiday season safe and fun for everyone on your list,” police say.  

