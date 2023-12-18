Ensure your purchases make it to your tree this holiday season

Police are issuing some tips for holiday shoppers to protect themselves and keep their gift purchases from being taken by a Grinch.

A news release from OPP say officers are urging shoppers to take a few precautions to ensure your next shopping trip is a merry one.

Here are a few tips to stay safe:

Keep wallets and purses safely always secured on your person

Don't carry large amounts of currency. Instead, use debit and credit cards

Protect and shield your Personal Information Number at point-of-sale terminals

Get cash from recognized banking machines instead of stand-alone Automated Teller Machines (ATM). Thieves use card-skimming devices to target stand-alone units

Carrying large amounts of gifts make you a target. Take them to your car and put them in a trunk, or in the case of sport utility vehicles or pick-up trucks, place them on the floor and cover them with a blanket

Police say theft-proofing starts in the parking lot, so there’s a few important steps to take before joining the crowds at the mall and local shops.

Police remind residents to:

Always make sure your vehicle is locked. An unlocked vehicle door or an open window is an invitation to thieves seeking a crime of opportunity

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area

Roll up the vehicle's windows

Keep valuables out of sight

Lock your doors and pocket your keys

“Following these easy shopping tips will go a long way towards making your holiday season safe and fun for everyone on your list,” police say.