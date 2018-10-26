

With 37 calls in the last 30 days about suspicious people as well as suspicious vehicles, Elgin OPP are asking the public to be vigilant.

OPP say some of the suspicious activity includes someone approaching a homeowner and asking if the house if for sale or saying they ran out of gas.

As well, they say suspicious vehicles have been left at the roadside with nobody around or vehicles that leave an area when observed by the public.

OPP are asking the public to report suspicious people and vehicles immediately by calling 1-888-310-1122.