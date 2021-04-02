LONDON, ONT -- The Warden of Elgin County is hoping residents abide by shutdown rules on the holiday weekend.

"“It has now been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared and it is understandable that everyone is feeling fatigued by the constant need to change direction in response to rapidly changing circumstances,” said Warden Tom Marks in a statement.

“I can sympathize with the disappointment that many of you are feeling at having to alter plans to see friends and family this Easter weekend. Although it is difficult, making these adjustments is essential for the safety of our communities. Vaccines are being rolled out in our community and the weather is getting warmer each day. Hope is on the horizon if only we are able to stay strong a little bit longer.”

Southwestern Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, two days before the province’s 'emergency brake' shutdown takes effect.

Warden Marks says virtual gatherings or events are the safest way to visit or recognize occasions with people outside of your household.

“On behalf of Elgin County Council, we wish our entire community a safe and happy Easter weekend”, said Marks.