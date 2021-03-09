MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no deaths.

That's a drop from the 27 cases reported on Monday, but the region has seen see-sawing daily case counts in the region in recent weeks.

The total number of cases in the area now stands at 6,318, with 5,993 resolved and 185 deaths, leaving 140 active cases.

The region also has four confirmed variant cases and 21 cases that have screened positive for a 'variant of concern.'

Two variant cases are connected London-area schools, at Sir Frederick Banting and Saunders secondary schools.

There are also outbreaks at three schools – Bonaventure Meadows Public School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School and St. Mark Catholic School – and at six seniors' facilities in the region.

Meanwhile just over 43,000 vaccinations have been administered in Middlesex-London over the last two weeks.

And in Elgin and Oxford counties, all of the 2,000 available vaccine appointments for adults over 80 were booked in just a few hours. Those vaccinations will begin March 15.

On that same date, an additional 5,000 new appointments will become available to book. Those appointments will begin March 22.

Southwestern Public Health says residents in St. Thomas, Elgin and Oxford can visit www.covidvaccinelm.ca or call 226-289-3560 to book.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – one new, 44 active, 2,578 total, 2,467 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 141 active, 2,259 total, 2,072 resolved, 46 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 40 active, 1,468 total, 1,384 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 10 active, 716 total, 704 resolved, two deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 22 active, 1,365 total, 1,293 resolved, 50 deaths

Across Ontario, more than 1,100 new cases were reported for a third straight day.