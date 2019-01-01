

CTV London





London mayor Ed Holder has announced the list of annual New Year’s Honour List, celebrating philanthropy.

The 2019 honourees are:

• Rachel Braden and Merel (Facility Dog) - Accessibility

• Ernest Maiorana - Age Friendly

• Victoria Carter - Arts

• Gabor Sass - Environment

• Steven Liggett - Heritage

• Melissa Hardy-Trevenna - Housing

• Jacqueline Thompson - Humanitarianism

• Mike Lumley - Sports

“It is my great pleasure to honour these committed and caring Londoners,” said Holder. “The work they do in our community is critical. Their efforts help build our city, making it an even better place, every day.”

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976.