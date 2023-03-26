Economic activity expected to spur home starts in St. Thomas region
The London, Ont. and St. Thomas, Ont. home building industry is looking at better times ahead.
While affordability challenges remain, stabilizing interest rates and new economic opportunities are expected to help turn things around.
“Yeah we’ve seen a slow down in starts, we’ve seen a slowdown in clients coming and asking,” said Robert Adzija, a representative for John Roberts Signature Homes. “It’s nice that the last two or three weeks we’ve seen a little more interest.”
Adzija could be found at the St. Thomas Home Show Sunday, trying to generate interest in custom build homes as the spring and summer construction season approaches.
London couple Alex and Linda Nedeljkovic took in the home show, being held at the Joe Thornton Community Centre.
They say they’re thinking about having a home built, but they’re not about to rush in to anything.
“Actually a few months now, kinda just been looking on the market and seeing what’s available and kind of pricing out homes, and seeing what’s out there,” said Linda.
“What would have been a manageable mortgage is now substantial, so you’re going to have to weigh out your options of pricing,” added Alex.
Jared Zaifman, the CEO of the London Home Builders Association, told CTV News a perfect storm of factors caused a major slowdown in the sale of new builds, including rising interest rates.
“Interest rates really, the continuous hikes had a really big impact on the industry for a long time,” he explained. “And that is the biggest thing that we’ve been sharing with our federal partners in Ottawa. And honestly, glad to see interest rates starting to stabilize.”
Just as rising interest rates and a number of other factors caused a slowdown in the home building industry, economic activity on the horizon in this region is expected to get the machines humming once again, and the shovels in the ground.
Chief among that economic activity is the Volkswagon EV battery plant being built in St. Thomas, and expected to come on stream in 2027.
St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston said the thousands of builders and contractors working to build the plant will need somewhere to live.
“We need a lot more than just single family homes,” said Preston. “There will be markets, there isn’t an empty one sitting around, people are buying those too. But we need market-rent apartments, high density, a number of rental apartments in St. Thomas, and these builders have to help us with that too.”
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to 'counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail' after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus. One Ukrainian official said that Russia 'took Belarus as a nuclear hostage.'
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement, says he'd do a better job as PM
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
Two-time organ recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo years after Humboldt bus crash
April 7 is Green Shirt Day, which also marks the anniversary of Logan Boulet's death. Boulet, who was involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash five years ago, signed up to be an organ donor just weeks before the crash. Today, Green Shirt Day is meant to promote organ donor awareness and registration across Canada.
Ontario woman's lost wedding dress found by thrift store volunteer after 'long shot' search
After making a 'long shot' plea to the public this weekend, a woman in southern Ontario has found her lost wedding dress, mistakenly donated by her father earlier this year.
Taking breaks at work? New study shows they boost your productivity
A new study from the University of Waterloo suggests that heavy workloads that discourage employees from taking breaks could disrupt general performance, causing high levels of stress and fatigue that stand in the way of productivity.
'Horrible, horrible deals': Trump criticizes Biden's visit to Canada
Former U.S. president Donald Trump shared his disdain for Joe Biden's visit to Canada, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau treats the U.S. ‘horribly’ on trade issues.
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Help began pouring into one of the poorest regions of the U.S. after a deadly tornado wrought a path of destruction in the Mississippi Delta, even as furious new storms Sunday struck Georgia, where two tigers briefly escaped their badly damaged safari park.
4th person found dead in chocolate factory blast; 3 missing
A fourth person was confirmed dead and three people remained unaccounted for Sunday, two days after a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory shook a small town in Pennsylvania.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Cambridge
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection to injuries suffered by a 50-year-old woman in Cambridge.
-
Some Ukrainians refugees returning home due to K-W housing crisis: grassroots group
An organization that helps Ukrainian refugees resettle in Waterloo region says some are having so much trouble finding housing in Canada, they're opting to return to the war-torn country.
-
Kitchener restaurant owner raises money for earthquake relief in native Turkiye
Just under $6,000 collected at a fundraising dinner in Kitchener will soon go overseas to support earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.
Windsor
-
A sunny Sunday in the Rose City
After Saturday’s windstorm, Windsor, Ont. residents are in store for a warm and sunny finish to their weekend. Sunday will be mainly sunny with some slight wind gusts, with the high reaching 10 degrees.
-
Vehicle catches fire on E.C. Row in Windsor
Emergency responders attended the scene of a vehicle fire in Windsor, Ont. Sunday afternoon.
-
A man who police say violated his bail condition found with dagger
A man has been arrested by Chatham-Kent police for allegedly violating his bail.
Barrie
-
Story Book Park Road closed in Meaford, Ont. for death investigation
Grey Bruce OPP have closed a section of Story Book Park Road in Meaford, Ont. for a death investigation.
-
Driver charged with impaired after crashing through fence in Gravenhurst, Ont.
A Gravenhurst, Ont. man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a fence early Sunday morning.
-
OPP investigating home invasion in Tay Township
OPP from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment are investigating a home invasion in Tay Townhship on Friday
Northern Ontario
-
Northern resources, the highlight of Ontario’s budget
Continuing to put the region's critical mineral supply in the spotlight, northern Ontario and its critical mineral deposits are front and centre in the provincial government's 2023 budget.
-
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
-
Hwy. 17 closed north of the Sault due to a commercial motor vehicle crash
A crash involving a commercial vehicle north of the Sault has completely closed Highway 17 from Highway 101 East in Wawa, Ont. to Frater Road.
Ottawa
-
One person dead after fire in Hull apartment that lacked working smoke alarms
Gatineau firefighters are reminding residents about the importance of smoke detectors after a fatal fire in the Hull sector early Sunday morning.
-
Ottawa public school board proposes staff cuts to help address 2023-24 budget deficit
Ottawa's largest school board is looking to cut 21 discretionary staff positions for the 2023-24 school year, as it deals with a projected multi-million dollar budget deficit.
-
NHL commissioner visits Ottawa and alcohol tax set to increase: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
Toronto
-
Teen dead after ‘unprovoked’ stabbing at Toronto subway station
Police have identified the teenage victim who died after being stabbed in an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a Toronto subway station Saturday night, and have charged an adult male suspect with his murder.
-
Ontario woman's lost wedding dress found by thrift store volunteer after 'long shot' search
After making a 'long shot' plea to the public this weekend, a woman in southern Ontario has found her lost wedding dress, mistakenly donated by her father earlier this year.
-
Nearly 40 TTC routes changed today. Here’s what you need to know:
TTC riders may have to wait a bit longer for a bus, streetcar or subway starting Sunday.
Montreal
-
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
-
Thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers without power Sunday morning
Over 33,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power as of 7:20 a.m. Sunday. By 9:30 a.m., the number had lowered to just over 25,000.
-
Quebec should tax gas-guzzlers to reverse SUV trend, says environmental group
Quebecers aren't using their sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to their full capacities, a recent study found, with just 38 per cent of owners utilizing their vehicle's entire cargo space at least once a week, and nearly three-quarters never using their SUV to pull a load.
Atlantic
-
Messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain Sunday into Monday
A low-pressure system moving up the coastline of Maine will cross Nova Scotia Sunday into early Monday morning, bringing a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain.
-
HMCS Montreal departs Halifax for Indo-Pacific operation
A Royal Canadian Navy frigate departed Halifax today as part of the federal government's wider strategy of boosting its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
-
P.E.I. Green Party wasn't ready for election, may lose seats from 2019: experts
As the Prince Edward Island election approaches its final week, the Green Party is fighting to hold onto its historic gains from the last provincial vote -- a battle some experts say could result in lost seats.
Winnipeg
-
Canada downs Sweden to capture second straight world women's curling bronze medal
SANDVIKEN, Sweden -- Canada's Kerri Einarson captured another bronze medal at the world women's curling championship.
-
Community group needs help clearing Winnipeg streets of litter
With the spring weather thawing out the city, Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow.
-
Kings dump Jets 4-1, tie franchise mark for points
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and the Los Angeles Kings matched their longest point streak in franchise history with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
KLM flight bound for Calgary returns to Amsterdam due to unruly passenger
A KLM flight bound for Calgary was delayed Sunday morning when an unruly passenger forced the airline to return to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
-
Cochrane teen Jasmine Adams overcomes leukemia to become powerlifting champion
A Cochrane teen with an inspiring story of overcoming illness is the new Albert power lifting champion for her weight and age class.
-
‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden shared dinner together for the first time Friday evening in Ottawa and a world-renowned Alberta favourite was included on the menu.
Edmonton
-
Fundraiser to support respite, camp programs offered by Children's Autism Services of Edmonton
For the second year in a row, a local salon is leading an autism fundraising and awareness campaign.
-
Roy scores OT winner as Golden Knights tip Oilers 4-3
The Vegas Golden Knights made sure to keep the Edmonton Oilers at arm’s length in the Pacific Division race.
-
Hitmen top Oil Kings 3-2, clinching playoff spot
The Hitmen clinched a playoff spot Saturday, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver mayor, B.C. housing minister to make announcement on Downtown Eastside
B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim are set to make an announcement about housing and supports for people living in the city's Downtown Eastside Sunday.
-
Prince George nurse suspended 2 months after breaching 'interim undertaking' with college
A Prince George nurse has been suspended for two months for a litany of "practice issues" identified by his professional college.
-
Millennials dominate insolvencies as credit card, student loan, CERB tax debts add up
Insolvency trustee Doug Hoyes says millennial Canadians have been dealt a generational losing hand as they face student loans layered with bad debts from credit cards, high-interest loans, and post-pandemic tax debt from collecting CERB.