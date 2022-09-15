Early success but internal concerns a year after London police team up with healthcare workers

An innovative program teaming healthcare professionals with London police is showing signs of success, but a new report analyzing the COAST team’s first year also exposes several concerns.

Results were shared with the London Police Services Board (LPSB) from an upcoming report about the Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST) that launched in April 2021.

COAST aims to reduce the frequency of 9-1-1 calls and emergency room visits by Londoners who regularly experience a mental health or addiction crisis.

It’s a partnership by London police, Middlesex-London Paramedic Services, St. Joseph’s Healthcare London and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHC).

“The feedback that researchers got from [clients] said it was a helpful and positive experience,” explains Lori Hassall from CMHC.

According to the report, COAST responds to 100 to 150 clients each month, most of whom did not call 9-1-1 or attend the emergency room in the days that followed a visit.

In addition, more than 80 per cent of clients who responded to a survey indicated they were satisfied, or very satisfied, with the response by COAST.

Mayor Ed Holder asked how “success” is being defined by the program.

“Does this in fact divert them away from the criminal justice system in a meaningful long-term fashion?” Craig Bennell of Carleton University, one of the researchers, asked. “The program is too young and the evaluation too short to determine that.”

However, some concerns are coming forward from the partner agencies about the COAST program:

COAST is not always available when needed by police

The program needs better communications

Uncertainty about whether the program is healthcare-led or police-led

Clients are not following up with the supports that are offered

Transferring clients from police to hospital is inefficient

The researchers recommend more dialogue between partners to resolve concerns, but believe COAST is poised for long-term success.

“I would say the evaluation looks promising for the long-term, given what we are finding at this point,” Bennell assured the police board.

The full report on the COAST team’s first year will be made public Sept. 29.