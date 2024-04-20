Early morning shooting under investigation by London police

An early morning shooting is under investigation by the major crimes unit of the London Police Service.

Officers were called to the area of Limberlost and Gainsborough Roads in northwest London around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

“Upon arriving in the area, officers located the victim with injury, the victim was treated in hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” London police said in a statement.

Police said they will spend Saturday canvassing residences in the area to try and learn more details about the shooting.

Anyone in the area is asked to check for video surveillance which could aid in the investigation.

Officers are requesting anyone with information about the shooting to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.