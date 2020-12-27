LONDON, ONT -- Seven people are lucky to be alive after a blaze ripped through their east London home early Sunday morning.

Working smoke alarms went off at 1 a.m. with occupants rushing to exit the home at 2680 Dundas Street.

Active Incident at 2680 Dundas Street. Crews still on scene of a house fire. Seven people escaped due to working smoke alarms. Fire is under control, investigators on scene determining cause and circumstances. The occupants have been displaced.#LdnOnt#LFDOnt — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) December 27, 2020

Fire fighters on scene Sunday morning say the house will have to be torn down and the residents are displaced.

The fire was under control early this morning, and now investigators are on scene.