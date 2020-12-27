Advertisement
Early morning house fire displaces seven in east London
Published Sunday, December 27, 2020 10:27AM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 27, 2020 11:02AM EST
Fire crews investigate an early morning house fire on 2680 Dundas street, seen on Sunday Dec. 27, 2020 (Brent Lale/CTV News)
LONDON, ONT -- Seven people are lucky to be alive after a blaze ripped through their east London home early Sunday morning.
Working smoke alarms went off at 1 a.m. with occupants rushing to exit the home at 2680 Dundas Street.
Fire fighters on scene Sunday morning say the house will have to be torn down and the residents are displaced.
The fire was under control early this morning, and now investigators are on scene.