Early morning fire at the Salvation Army in London
CTV News London Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 8:33AM EDT
LONDON, ON -- Emergency crews were called to a fire at the Salvation Army early Thursday morning.
Water and smoke damage was reported to the third floor, and ventilation was performed to clear the air.
Residents were asked to clear the premises.
One staff member has been transported to hospital due to smoke inhalation.
The fire appeared to be suspicious, although no details have surfaced at this time.