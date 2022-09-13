Dunn With Cancer Run returns to Springbank Park

After suffering a tragic loss, a London, Ont. family continues to help others avoid the same fate.

Wayne Dunn’s daughter Allison was only 33-years-old when she died from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“She was diagnosed in February of 2020 and died that June,” says Dunn. “She left behind three young children and a loving family.”

This is the third year that Wayne is helping organize the Dunn With Cancer Walk and Run at Springbank Park.

Last September alone they were able to raise more than $220,000 for research.

Shannon LeHay with the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada says the event not only raises money, but awareness as well.

“The money from the Dunn With Cancer Run has already had an incredible impact,” says LeHay. “We’ve been able to fund eight different research projects across the country.”

This year’s event is taking place this Saturday at Springbank Park.

To register or donate, you can visit the Dunn with Cancer website.