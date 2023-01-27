Drugs, weapons and Vanier Cup ring seized in London

London police have seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs and weapons as part of a bust in the city on Thursday.

The Guns and Gangs section with help from Emergency Response and Canine Units used a search warrant to enter a home on Dorinda Street

The following items were seized:

Loaded 9mm handgun with nine (9) rounds of ammunition

An additional 9mm handgun magazine

Two airsoft guns

Two digital scales

One round of ammunition (38 – 40 round)

35 grams of suspected fentanyl, value: $7,000

114 grams of suspected cocaine, value: $11,400

17 grams of suspected crack cocaine, value: $1,700

29 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value: $290

244 x 4 mg of Dilaudid pills, value: $2,440

58 x 8 mg of Dilaudid pills, value: $1,160

18 grams of psilocybin, value: $180

A stolen 2021 Vanier Cup (National Championship) Western Mustangs ring, value $1,000

A 36-year-old and a 32-year-old, both from London have been jointly charged.

Offences include:

Two counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence;

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; and

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 36-year-old is also also facing two additional charges of failing to comply with a release order.