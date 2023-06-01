Drugs, cell phones and crossbow seized in OPP drug bust

An Exeter man is charged after a nearly $100,000 drug bust in the town north of London.

On May 26, OPP used a search warrant to enter a home on Huron Street west for an investigation where police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and Adderall.

The estimated value of the seized controlled substances is $94,279.

Police also took a quantity of offence-related property, including five cell phones, three tablets, a crossbow, scales and packaging. The value of the seized property is estimated to be $4,800.

A 36-year-old man is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with release order.