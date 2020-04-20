LONDON, ONT -- Two Londoners are facing drug trafficking charges following busts at two residences last week.

On Friday police raided residences on Raleigh Crescent and Gammage Street, and also executed a search warrant on a vehicle.

As a result of the searches police turned up $16,000 worth of crack cocaine, and ammunition for firearms. No firearms were found in the searches.

A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from London, are facing charges related to drug trafficking.

Police also seized 9,000 in cash and other smaller amounts of illicit drugs.

Both accused will appear in court at later dates.