Drug charges laid, 200K worth of substances seized: OPP
A man from Grey County is facing charges related to a drug bust by South Bruce OPP.
According to police, the accused was arrested outside of Walkerton on Nov. 6 after police found approximately 1.9 kilograms of suspected cocaine, $12,000 in Canadian Currency, and a motor vehicle after searching homes in Dundalk and Clifford.
The combined estimated street value of the seized substances is approximately $200,000.
The 32-year-old man from Dundalk has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of failure to comply with undertaking.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court later this month.
