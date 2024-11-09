LONDON
    • Drug charges laid, 200K worth of substances seized: OPP

    South Bruce OPP seized a quantity of drugs on Nov. 6, 2024. (Source: OPP) South Bruce OPP seized a quantity of drugs on Nov. 6, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    A man from Grey County is facing charges related to a drug bust by South Bruce OPP.

    According to police, the accused was arrested outside of Walkerton on Nov. 6 after police found approximately 1.9 kilograms of suspected cocaine, $12,000 in Canadian Currency, and a motor vehicle after searching homes in Dundalk and Clifford.

    The combined estimated street value of the seized substances is approximately $200,000.

    The 32-year-old man from Dundalk has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of failure to comply with undertaking.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

