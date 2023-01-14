Driver taken to hospital after single car collision with a hydro pole

One person has been taken to hospital in London with non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle left the road and struck a hydro pole south of Exeter Saturday morning.

A red pick-up truck was seen in the ditch up against the cracked hydro pole.

OPP initially feared more serious injuries to the elderly man, who is believed to have had a medical episode.

Hydro One remains on scene.

A portion of Highway 4 was closed but has since reopened.