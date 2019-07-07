Featured
Driver sent to hospital after slamming into a tree
SUV vs tree on Seeley Drive in London Ont. on July 7, 2019. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 12:48PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 7, 2019 12:49PM EDT
One person had to be taken to hospital after driving into a tree Sunday morning.
It happened just before 11 a.m. on Seeley Drive near Atkinson Boulevard.
Police, fire and EMS all attended.
The driver wasn't seriously hurt but was taken to hospital as a precaution.
No word on how or why the driver left the roadway.