LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead and another was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Zorra Township last Monday evening.

Provincial police along with Thamesford Fire Service and EMS were called to 31st Line around 6:50 p.m.

Once on scene they found that a passenger had managed to get out of the vehicle but needed to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, however the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Greg Coordes from Beachville, Ont.

Police closed the road for several hours while they investigated, but it has since reopened.