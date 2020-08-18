Advertisement
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash identified
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 8:40AM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 24, 2020 10:18AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead and another was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Zorra Township last Monday evening.
Provincial police along with Thamesford Fire Service and EMS were called to 31st Line around 6:50 p.m.
Once on scene they found that a passenger had managed to get out of the vehicle but needed to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, however the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has been identified as 24-year-old Greg Coordes from Beachville, Ont.
Police closed the road for several hours while they investigated, but it has since reopened.