OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash just south of Fergus.

Emergency responders were called to Second Line, between Wellington Road 7 and Sideroad 6, around 4 a.m.

"When the vehicle left the road it collided with at least a couple of trees," says Kirk MacDonald with Wellington County OPP.

The force of the collision ripped the car in two and left debris scattered across the road.

Police say the male driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as a 25-year-old Brandon James Ringuette from Toronto.

Police say the driver was headed westbound on Second Line towards Wellington Road 7.

"We've seen lots of accidents on this road," says John Broadfood who lives nearby. "Minor, but never in my lifetime can I remember anybody ever being killed."

Broadfoot says he often sees cars speeding in the area.

"My wife said this morning that she saw somebody go by here shortly after 3 a.m. and she thought: 'If it had wings it would have flew.'"

The road was closed for nine hours while officers investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.