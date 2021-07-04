Advertisement
Driver dies after off-road crash in Chatsworth, Ont.
Published Sunday, July 4, 2021 2:10PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 6, 2021 3:09PM EDT
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Grey Bruce OPP are investigating after an off-road crash on Saturday afternoon that left a 26-year-old dead.
Police say the collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on Moto Park Road in Chatsworth, Ont.
The collision saw a 26-year-old airlifted to a London-area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police say.
He later died in hospital and has been identified as 26-year-old Steven Dunlop of Kettleby, Ont.
The OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management Team is assisting with the investigation.