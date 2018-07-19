

CTV London





The annual Dream Lottery has made two people a lot richer today.

The draw for the grand prize winner and the 50/50 winner was held this morning at the Dream Home.

The winner of the home or a choice of $1-million is James Hawken of Markdale.

The winner of the 50/50 draw is Sharon Stewart of Hanover. This year the 50/50 was worth $512,385.00.

The Dream Lottery supports London’s Hospitals by raising funds for research and equipment and other initiatives to help improve patient care.