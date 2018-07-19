Featured
Dream Lottery winners revealed
Preparing to announce the dream lottery winners on Thursday July 19, 2018. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 9:50AM EDT
The annual Dream Lottery has made two people a lot richer today.
The draw for the grand prize winner and the 50/50 winner was held this morning at the Dream Home.
The winner of the home or a choice of $1-million is James Hawken of Markdale.
The winner of the 50/50 draw is Sharon Stewart of Hanover. This year the 50/50 was worth $512,385.00.
The Dream Lottery supports London’s Hospitals by raising funds for research and equipment and other initiatives to help improve patient care.