Dr. Peter Fowler passes away at age 84

Dr. Peter Fowler, a London native and world leader in the area of sports medicine, passed away on Wednesday.

He was 84 years old.

Fowler was appointed to the Order of Canada in January of 2018 for his pioneering contributions to the development of sport medicine in Canada.

He was the first orthopedic surgical resident at Western University, being mentored by the late Doctor Jack Kennedy.

The pair would grow what was a small athletic clinic in 1974 into the Fowler-Kennedy Sports Medicine clinic -- regarded as one of the most comprehensive sports medicine clinics in the world.

“We are all feeling the loss in the soul of the clinic today,” says Dr. Robert Litchfield, Medical Director, Fowler Kennedy Clinic, “It is impossible to articulate the reach and impact of Dr. Fowler’s career,” a post on the Fowler-Kennedy Facebook page said. “He leaves an enduring legacy in sport medicine, the medical community in London, Ontario and Canada and across campus at Western University.”

Dr. Fowler was elected as the president of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sport Medicine. He was one of only two Canadians to ever be honoured with the position. He was also the first president of the International Society of Arthroscopy and Knee Surgery and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine (ISAKOS).

The post goes on to say Dr. Fowler also played an important research role, having published several hundred peer-reviewed papers and dozens of book chapters.

“He was particularly proud of the work that the Fowler Kennedy team published in the New England Journal of Medicine that compared knee arthroscopy to non-operative care for knee arthritis,” the post said. “This paper was awarded the Canadian Institute for Health-Canadian Medical Association Journal Top Achievements in Health Research for 2009 and continues to have tremendous impact in the use of arthroscopy worldwide.”

In building the Fowler Kennedy Clinic, Dr. Fowler’s aimed to create a clinic with surgeons, primary care physicians, physiotherapists, and athletic therapists working together to offer the best care to injured athletes.

The collaborative focus includes Western University and London Health Sciences Centre and clinic officials say it is s an important part of Dr. Fowler’s legacy and the legacy of the clinic.

During his distinguished career, Fowler treated top athletes such as Eric Lindros and Steve Yzerman and served as Chief Medical Officer to Canadian National teams at Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

He was a valuable member of the Western swim team when he studied there and went on to compete for Canada in the Pan-Am Games.

The clinic say details about Dr. Fowler’s celebration of life will be announced shortly.