Dozens of charges for man of 'no fixed address' in Grey Bruce
A person of no fixed address is facing 25 charges after OPP in Grey Bruce were called about a suspicious vehicle.
Around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a property owner called police to report a vehicle parked in the laneway of their vacant seasonal property on Davidson Drive in South Bruce Peninsula.
When police got there, officers reported the driver in the driver's seat of an idling vehicle who appeared to be asleep.
After waking him up, officers said he was displaying signs of impairment — he was arrested and transported to the Saugeen Shores Police Detachment for further tests.
While searching the vehicle, officers seized a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, a firearm and a large quantity of money. The approximate street value of the drugs is $70,000.
A 31-year-old man is faces the following charges
- Operation while impaired
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine) X3
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a Firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo
- Breach of firearms regulation - transport firearm or restricted weapon
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order X8
- Fail to comply with Probation Order X2
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose X3
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
'Rust' armourer's trial gives Alec Baldwin's team a window into how his own trial could unfold
The trial and conviction of a movie armorer in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of the Western movie "Rust" has given Alec Baldwin and his legal team a unusual window into how his own trial in the death could unfold.
Family 'thrilled' scammers' tool worth $1B across Ontario will be wiped out
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from a township north of Toronto.
Judge will hear conspiracy argument in trial of Freedom Convoy organizers
An Ontario court judge says she will entertain arguments that Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber acted as co-conspirators as part of their criminal trial.
Messy mix of weather hits the Maritimes, schools across P.E.I. closed
A messy weather system is bringing a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes Thursday. Several weather warnings remain in place and schools across Prince Edward Island are closed.
How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items
Products marketed toward women and girls such as razors, shampoo and even children's clothes can cost more than their equivalent for men or boys, a phenomenon that's been dubbed the “pink tax.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.