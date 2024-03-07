Dozens of charges for man of 'no fixed address' in Grey Bruce

A person of no fixed address is facing 25 charges after OPP in Grey Bruce were called about a suspicious vehicle.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a property owner called police to report a vehicle parked in the laneway of their vacant seasonal property on Davidson Drive in South Bruce Peninsula.

When police got there, officers reported the driver in the driver's seat of an idling vehicle who appeared to be asleep.

After waking him up, officers said he was displaying signs of impairment — he was arrested and transported to the Saugeen Shores Police Detachment for further tests.

While searching the vehicle, officers seized a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, a firearm and a large quantity of money. The approximate street value of the drugs is $70,000.

A 31-year-old man is faces the following charges