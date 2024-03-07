LONDON
    Dozens of charges for man of 'no fixed address' in Grey Bruce

    Items seized by OPP after searching a vehicle in South Bruce Peninsula. March 6, 2024. (Source: OPP) Items seized by OPP after searching a vehicle in South Bruce Peninsula. March 6, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    A person of no fixed address is facing 25 charges after OPP in Grey Bruce were called about a suspicious vehicle.

    Around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a property owner called police to report a vehicle parked in the laneway of their vacant seasonal property on Davidson Drive in South Bruce Peninsula.

    When police got there, officers reported the driver in the driver's seat of an idling vehicle who appeared to be asleep.

    After waking him up, officers said he was displaying signs of impairment — he was arrested and transported to the Saugeen Shores Police Detachment for further tests.

    While searching the vehicle, officers seized a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, a firearm and a large quantity of money. The approximate street value of the drugs is $70,000.

    A 31-year-old man is faces the following charges

    • Operation while impaired
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine) X3
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
    • Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a Firearm
    • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo
    • Breach of firearms regulation - transport firearm or restricted weapon
    • Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
    • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order X8
    • Fail to comply with Probation Order X2
    • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose X3 

