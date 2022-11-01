Downtown assault leads to charges
A London man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and mischief after a weekend incident in the downtown core.
Police say the suspect vandalized a business in the area of King Street and Talbot Street late Saturday night and tried to run.
Witnesses who tried to detain the man were assaulted and suffered minor injuries.
The accused will appear in court next month.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' came together organically, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber says the initial purpose of the protest was to get the federal government to listen to truck drivers' concerns about cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Toronto Stock Exchange resumes trading after morning halt
The Toronto Stock Exchange has resumed trading after a technical issue halted the market shortly after the opening bell Tuesday.
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
Feds reveal plan to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025
The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025.
Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and 'break her kneecaps' to show other members of Congress there were 'consequences to actions,' authorities said Monday.
An Iowa man's wrong turn led him to a burning house. His quick action saved four siblings asleep inside
Members of a Iowa family were able to escape their burning home after a driver, who had wound up on their street by mistake, saw the flames and rushed to wake them up.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Blair insists he 'did not ask' RCMP to release information about N.S. shooting guns
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is sticking to his stance that he did not interfere in a police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting of April 2020.
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
Kitchener
-
How local school boards are responding to the possible CUPE walkout
As a union representing tens of thousands of school support workers vows to hold a walkout, a number of school boards are implementing contingency plans ranging from a pivot to online learning to weathering the walkout.
-
Flu shots now available for Ontarians six months and older
Starting Tuesday, Ontarians aged six months and older are able to roll up their sleeves and their flu shot for free.
-
Multiple people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 401 crash
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
Windsor
-
New Windsor development banking on Bitcoin
With many new professionals expected to migrate to the area, local developer Ray Blanchette is introducing a new apartment complex focused on their needs.
-
Three students assaulted at Leamington high school: OPP
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted three students with a baseball bat at Leamington District Secondary School.
-
House fire in Fontainebleau area causes $450,000 damage
Windsor fire officials say there was $450,000 in damage after a house fire in the Fontainebleau area.
Barrie
-
One man arrested after stabbing in downtown Barrie
Barrie police are on the scene of an investigation at High St. and Dunlop St. West after an early morning assault.
-
Single-vehicle crash sends four to hospital in Essa Township
Police are appealing to witnesses to a serious collision in Essa Township over the weekend that sent four people to the hospital.
-
School boards ask parents to prepare for possible school closures
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board encourages parents to explore alternate arrangements for students in the event of a strike by educational workers.
Northern Ontario
-
Man shocked after catching 'super unheard of' fish in Toronto Harbour
Will Sampson and his friend went out for a full day of fishing in the Toronto Harbour on Sunday, and reeled in something unexpected.
-
Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Armed robbery in Parry Sound on Halloween night
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating an armed robbery in Parry Sound that happened Halloween night.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' came together organically, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber says the initial purpose of the protest was to get the federal government to listen to truck drivers' concerns about cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board to close on Friday
The Ottawa Catholic School Board will close on Friday with tens of thousands of Ontario education workers set to walk off the job that day.
-
Business groups to federal government: bring employees back to the office now
Members of Canada’s business community are calling on the federal government to bring employees back to the office 'as rapidly as possible.'
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead, 6 others injured after big crash on Highway 401
A 64-year-old man has died following a seven-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Tuesday morning.
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of the notwithstanding clause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
Man shocked after catching 'super unheard of' fish in Toronto Harbour
Will Sampson and his friend went out for a full day of fishing in the Toronto Harbour on Sunday, and reeled in something unexpected.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 1 P.M.
LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Quebec health minister to hold press conference on ER overflows
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to address the overflow of emergency rooms (ERs) across the province. Last week, the ER tracker Indexsanté indicated that hospitals most affected by high occupancy rates were in Montreal and nearby regions. But the issue appears to have spread elsewhere in Quebec, according to the Tuesday figures.
-
Vehicle runs over man, 19, lying on a southwest Montreal street
A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was run over by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Montreal's Southwest borough. For reasons currently unclear, the man was already lying across the asphalt on St-Augustin Street when the van rolled over him around 4:45 a.m., injuring his upper body and sending him to hospital in critical condition.
-
UFOs: Canadian air force responds to 'threats' with CF-18 fighter jets
While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man charged with murder after Florence shooting victim dies
A 24-year-old man is now facing a first-degree murder charge following the death of a man who was shot in Florence, N.S., last week.
-
Boy, 17, charged after two 15-year-olds shot at party in Cole Harbour
A 17-year-old boy is facing almost a dozen charges after two 15-year-olds were shot at a party in Cole Harbour, N.S., over the weekend.
-
'I could hear her breathing': Woman reports being held against her will at home in Harrietsfield, N.S.
A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman says she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Front-end loader intentionally crashed into Winnipeg convenience store: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is alleging that a front-end loader intentionally crashed into a convenience store on Main Street on Tuesday morning.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 AM
LIVE @ 11:30 AM | Winnipeg police to provide details on THC edibles found in Halloween candy
Winnipeg police will be providing more details about reports of THC edibles being found in Halloween candy Monday.
-
'Beyond disturbing': RCMP officers swarmed, vehicles damaged while breaking up large party in Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP said their vehicles were swarmed by multiple intoxicated youth while they attempted to break up a wild house party in East St. Paul Saturday night.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and surrounding areas; here's the lowdown
Two Alberta Clippers in Calgary's five-day forecast and Kevin Stanfield is forecasting 10 to 12 centimetres of snow for the city on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
-
Homes evacuated due to large natural gas leak in northeast Calgary
Halloween was cut short for residents in a northeast neighbourhood after a large natural gas leak forced people from more than two dozen homes.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' came together organically, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber says the initial purpose of the protest was to get the federal government to listen to truck drivers' concerns about cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' came together organically, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber says the initial purpose of the protest was to get the federal government to listen to truck drivers' concerns about cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
U.S. man met and 'abused' Edmonton girl weeks before abduction, put her in trunk to cross border: prosecutors
An Oregon man "sexually abused" a 13-year-old girl in Edmonton weeks before he abducted her, smuggled her into the U.S. in his car trunk and raped her, a U.S. federal attorney alleged in court Monday.
-
Mom of last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross Mother
We'll see you at Christmas. It was October 2011 and Candy Greff was standing outside a restaurant in Morinville, Alta., saying goodbye to her son Byron Greff. Little did she know that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
Vancouver
-
Public mischief trial: Officer who took Doug McCallum's police statement expected to take the stand
Day two of Doug McCallum's criminal trial is getting underway at Surrey provincial court, where the officer who took the outgoing mayor's police statement is expected to take the stand.
-
Halloween fireworks suspected in multiple fires in Burnaby, B.C., overnight
Authorities suspect fireworks were the cause of a number of small fires in Burnaby, B.C., that kept crews busy overnight on Halloween.
-
B.C.'s Sunshine Coast preparing to cautiously lift water ban
Some businesses and amenities on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast will soon be able to start using treated drinking water again after a severe drought in the area prompted a two-week ban.