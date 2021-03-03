LONDON, ONT. -- The London Knights have announced this year's Don Brankley London Knights Hall of Fame inductees.

They include Darryl Edestrand (1965-66), Pat Riggin (1975-78), Dave Simpson (1977-82), Tom Kostopoulos (1996-99), Danny Syvret (2001-05), and Bill Long who will be inducted as a builder.

“The pandemic has changed a lot of things, but our rich history and long list of successful alumni on and off the ice will always be apart of the London Knights,” says Mark Hunter, London Knights General Manager in a news release. “We are thrilled as an organization to continue on this great traditionand recognize six men who have made outstanding contributions to the London Knights.”

“Darryl, Pat, Dave, Tom, Danny and Bill represented the London Knights well and in Darryl’s case the London Nationals in London’s first ever Jr. A season as team captain,” adds Rick Doyle, London Knights Alumni Foundation President.

A ceremony duirng a Knights home game will take place at a later date.