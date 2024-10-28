LONDON
London

    • Disturbance leads to weapons charges in east London

    A disturbance in east London has led to weapons charges.

    On Friday night around 10:35, London police were called to an apartment building around Mornington Avenue and Connaught Avenue by a citizen. The citizen said they heard a gunshot.

    Police said they were given a description of a male suspect who ran from the area.

    When the LPS arrived on scene, they found evidence that a gun had been fired in the hallways and video surveillance confirmed the suspect description.

    With help from the K9 Unit, the suspect was arrested, and a firearm was recovered.

    No injuries were reported in the incident.

    A 40-year-old London man is now facing several firearm related charges.

