Disturbance leads to weapons charges in east London

A disturbance in east London has led to weapons charges.

On Friday night around 10:35, London police were called to an apartment building around Mornington Avenue and Connaught Avenue by a citizen. The citizen said they heard a gunshot.

Police said they were given a description of a male suspect who ran from the area.

When the LPS arrived on scene, they found evidence that a gun had been fired in the hallways and video surveillance confirmed the suspect description.

With help from the K9 Unit, the suspect was arrested, and a firearm was recovered.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A 40-year-old London man is now facing several firearm related charges.