LONDON, ON -- The Diocese of London’s Refugee Ministry Office has received a $7,000 grant from the Government of Canada’s COVID-19 Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) to help keep refugees stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dioces of London (DOL) says the funds will help to implement two important initiatives. The purchase of tablet computers for the Refugee Ministry Office that will allow clients to participate in meetings and hearing virtually, and to use the tablets to access documents and web-based resources safely.

The money will also go towards purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) including, disinfecting wipes, masks, and hand sanitizer. DOL says refugees are among the most vulnerable in our community and it is difficult for them to afford such essential items.

The Ministry Specialist for Inland Protection of Refugees at the Diocese of London, Claire Roque says they are grateful for the support from the Emergency Community Support Fund.

“The funds are crucial to help refugee families stay safe while they navigate the settlement process. The technology will help us guide them through their application process and allow them to do so in a safe environment,” said Roque.

The Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) is funded by the Government of Canada and is being administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross. United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County was granted $1,339,890 to invest into the Windsor-Essex community to address emerging needs.

Founded in 1856, the Roman Catholic Diocese of London serves approximately 440,000 Catholics in nine southwestern Ontario counties. The Diocese currently has 118 parishes and Catholic communities from Windsor to Woodstock and from Goderich to Port Dover. The Bishop of the Diocese of London is the Most Rev. Ronald P. Fabbro, CSB.

For more information please visit www.dol.ca.