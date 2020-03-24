LONDON, ONT. -- Many people had to take a double take Tuesday morning, when they saw Londoner Denise Testa walking her dogs while dressed as a dinosaur.

Testa got the idea over the weekend to suit up in the inflatable costume and walk in her northeast London neighbourhood when she realized people needed a reason to smile.

She says the response from passersby' and neighbours has been so positive she plans to continue to walk her dogs Chloe and Oden from time to time in her costume.

She may even travel to different locations across the city to spread the joy.

