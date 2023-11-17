'Did not reflect our shared values': Western University apologizes to faculty association for lack of consultation on Brescia merger

Nearly two months after announcing a merger between Western University and Brescia University College, the university is apologizing to the faculty association for not consulting them on the matter beforehand.

In a joint statement from Western University and the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA), Western said that earlier in the year Brescia had approached Western regarding financial challenges it was facing and proposed a merger.

In September, the two institutions entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding regarding the merger. However, due to the sensitivity surrounding the livelihoods of Brescia faculty and staff, “Western entered into this non-binding agreement without advance notice to or consultation with the Senate or with UWOFA, the exclusive bargaining agent for Western’s faculty members and librarians and archivists.”

The university said the proposed merger was motivated by good intentions towards Brescia, but “upon reflection,” Western should have consulted with the UWOFA.

“Western apologizes that its approach with UWOFA did not reflect our shared values including our commitment to collegial governance and acknowledges that this has caused undue strain in its important relationship with UWOFA,” Western said in a statement.

With the assistance of a mediator, the statement goes on to explain that Western and the UWOFA have been working together and are now in a position to update the university community that a resolution has been reached.

“UWOFA and UWOFA-LA will continue to be vigilant in maintaining the integrity of the collective agreements’ processes in academic hiring. At the same time, UWOFA recognizes that the exceptional circumstances facing Brescia faculty warranted some compromise and solidarity for the greater good of faculty and librarian colleagues,” the university said.

In addition, Western said it is “committed to regular and meaningful consultation with UWOFA” in regards to faculty and librarian–related integration issues moving forward and will abide by the collective agreements.

The parties’ agreement includes:

UWOFA and UWOFA-LA members will continue to enjoy all existing rights and entitlements

Full-time Brescia faculty and librarians who opt to join Western will be integrated into Western

Priorities are established regarding assignment of contract teaching

The parties will immediately create a joint working group that will meet regularly to address faculty, librarian and archivist integration issues

Western has committed to creating 20 new full-time faculty positions over the next four years

Western has committed to creating one new librarian position and one new archivist position within 90 days of a binding integration agreement and governance approval

“The resolution paves a path for integration of Brescia faculty, librarians, students and programs into Western,” the statement concludes. “The parties are pleased to have been able to reach this outcome.”