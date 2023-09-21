Deputy Mayor defends $111,000 average annual cost to operate each bed in London’s homeless hubs
There was no sense of sticker shock when Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis read the results of a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking agencies to operate the first low barrier hubs to serve Londoners experiencing homelessness.
City staff are recommending council approve three hubs that will open 44 beds this December and eventually increase to 73 beds at five locations in May 2024.
The first full year for the complete compliment of 73 beds will be year two, when the total operating cost of all three hubs will be $8,158,362.
While each of the locations would have different operating budgets, the average annual cost is almost $111,759 per bed.
“An emergency room bed is half-a-million dollars a year, so in comparison, this is about a fifth of the cost,” said Lewis.
On Wednesday, Coun. Susan Stevenson said she'd like to know if there are other ways to spend that same amount of money to help a greater number of people.
“I want to leave no stone unturned on this. Let's be creative, innovative, and figure out how we can,” Stevenson told CTV News.
Citing the 600 high-needs individuals currently living unsheltered, Stevenson described the hubs plan for 44 new beds in December and 29 more in May 2024 as “underwhelming.”
“We aren't buying shelter beds. We are providing a suite of services for the highest acuity individuals in our community,” explained Lewis.
While emergency shelters usually offer communal living conditions with limited services, the hubs will provide people with individualized spaces and wrap-around services aimed at first stabilizing and then transitioning them into supportive housing.
“[A] tremendous benefit for our community,” is how Mayor Josh Morgan described the anticipated impact of the hubs.
On Wednesday, the mayor asserted that the benefits of the hub system will far exceed what traditional shelter beds can offer clients and the wider community.
“We know that the types of individuals who will go in these hubs consume massive amounts of resources in the hospital system, land ambulance, police contacts, and impacts on businesses,” Morgan added.
The Whole of Community Response to Homelessness is a council-endorsed plan to eventually open 600 supportive housing units and up to 15 hubs.
The goal is to open the first 100 housing units and up to five hubs in December.
The results of an RFP to find Lead Agencies and locations for the first hubs was released on September 20.
City staff recommend three hubs with services spread across five locations:
The proposed lead agencies and locations are:
- Atlohsa Family Healing Services (Indigenous hub)
- 550 Wellington Rd. — opening: December 2023 — 18 transitional beds, 10 respite beds — capital cost to build: $1,303,750 — annual operating cost: $2,118,146
550 Wellington Rd. is a building on the campus of the Parkwood Institute utilized by the city’s winter response to homelessness in previous years.
- Youth Opportunities Unlimited (youth hub)
- A. 329 Richmond St. — opening: December 2023 — 6 respite beds — capital cost to build: $1,064,367
- B. 800 Commissioners Rd. E. — opening: May 2024 — 9 transitional beds — capital cost to build: $2,059,183 — annual operating cost: $1,317,500 (year one), $1,983,800 (year two)
800 Commissioners Rd. E. is on the Victoria campus of the London Health Sciences Centre
- Canadian Mental Health Association Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services (women and female-identifying hub)
- A. 556 Dundas St. — opening: December 2023 — 10 respite beds — capital cost to build: $40,500 — annual operating cost: $1,425,562
- B. 705 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. — opening: May 2024 (pending rezoning) — 20 transitional beds — capital cost to build: $497,800 — annual operating cost: $2,630,854
556 Dundas St. is home to My Sister’s Place, and 705 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. West is the location of the Lighthouse Inn.
Lewis assures taxpayers that the operating costs for the first three hubs will come from existing and available sources.
“In terms of the concern for property taxes, I can happily share with the residents of London that this is not coming out of new city funding initiatives at this time,” he said.
On September 25, the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee will consider approving the first three Lead Agencies and hub locations.
Council will make a final decision October 5.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set to arrive in Ottawa for first visit since war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to arrive in the national capital for his first official visit to Canada since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Law firm awarded $4.5 million contract for David Johnston foreign interference probe
A Toronto-based law firm was awarded a nearly $4.5 million contract to work on former special rapporteur David Johnston's ill-fated foreign interference probe.
U.S., India talking about Canada murder, no 'special exemption': Biden adviser
The U.S. is in touch with Indians at high levels after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving India no 'special exemption' in the matter, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
B.C. First Nation research finds 158 child deaths at four facilities
An investigation into unmarked graves and missing children by British Columbia's Sto:lo Nation has revealed at least 158 deaths, most of them at an Indigenous hospital.
Is a 'no-tipping' policy ready to be adopted by Canadian restaurants?
As Canadians report their frustrations with 'out-of-control' tipping culture, some wonder whether it is time to remove the option to tip at restaurants and is it even possible amid rising food costs?
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
'I don't know when we'll go': Travel plans upended amid fraying Canada-India ties
Members of the Indo-Canadian community are reeling after the Indian government suspended visa services for citizens of Canada, upending travel plans for those set on visiting the country but now caught in the crossfire of a diplomatic blowup.
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony files for bankruptcy
It comes less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency.
-
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
WATCH
WATCH Wrestling competition prize fund becomes point of contention
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler turned down a shot at training with top pro wrestling talent because she didn't agree with how the prize fund was split among competitors.
Windsor
-
'Citizens were yelling and screaming': London police officers testify in truck attack trial in Windsor
Three constables testified Thursday in Superior Court in the ongoing trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22. He is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.
-
Suspect in courthouse bomb threat hoax identified, arrest warrant issued
An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for the suspect believed to be responsible for making a false bomb threat targetting the area near the Ontario Court of Justice late last week.
-
'Fake. It's all fake': Windsor, Ont. business owner warns of job scam
A business owner in Windsor is warning her antique shop is not hiring despite a job posting advertising otherwise that’s led to dozens of calls.
Barrie
-
Maple Ridge High School honours former coach in first ever football game
Barrie's new Maple Ridge High School played their first-ever football game Thursday in honour of Eastview coach Martin Carl who passed away in 2020.
-
Trial for man charged in deadly dump truck crash near Alliston continues
The trial of Milton Urgilies, charged with criminal negligence causing death in a crash south of Alliston that claimed the life of 53-year-old Denis Garant, continued Thursday.
-
Family of missing Barrie woman continue to search for answers
Autumn Shaganash of Barrie has been missing since June 10th, however, police and family have not given up hope of finding her.
Northern Ontario
-
MNRF investigating cheating allegations at northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Red light cameras about safety, not profit, Sudbury officials say
Red-light cameras in Sudbury have been busy in the last year catching drivers at different locations in the city.
-
Controversial Sudbury roads project was halted because of problems with the asphalt, investigation concludes
Sudbury’s auditor general is refuting allegations from a road resurfacing company that levelled several personal accusations against city staff that halted work on a project this summer.
Ottawa
-
breaking
breaking Andlauer officially the new owner of the Ottawa Senators
After months of competition and paperwork, the Ottawa Senators officially have a new owner.
-
Disgraced Orleans teacher found guilty of sex crimes against students
A former Ottawa high school teacher and basketball coach charged with sex crimes against young students was found guilty Thursday of multiple offences against four victims including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
-
Kingston, Ont. sisters charged with fraud for claiming Inuit status
Two sisters from Kingston and their adoptive mother have been charged by Iqaluit RCMP with two counts each of fraud over $5,000 following an investigation into allegations they falsely claimed to be Inuit in order to receive a benefit as adopted Inuit children through Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporation (NTI).
Toronto
-
'It was a mistake': Ford reversing Ontario government's decision to open Greenbelt
Premier Doug Ford said he will be reversing his government’s decision to open up the Greenbelt to developers, calling the controversial land removals a “mistake.”
-
Man admits to fatally poisoning Toronto toddler's breakfast cereal in 'obsessive' plot against married woman
A Toronto man has admitted to fatal poisoning of a toddler's breakfast cereal at a Scarborough residence in 2021 as part of an "obsessive" plot against a married woman.
-
Free menstrual products to be offered in select Toronto food banks as part of new federal program
A new pilot program funded by the federal government will offer free menstrual products to low-income and marginalized communities as the cost of living continues to climb and more people across Canada are forced to make difficult choices between food and other essentials.
Montreal
-
More than 400 Que. students waiting to attend English school amid eligibility certificate backlog
Already three weeks into the school year, hundreds of students are still waiting on Quebec's education ministry to issue eligibility certificates to attend English school, according to a group representing English-language school boards in Quebec.
-
'I don't know when we'll go': Montrealer's travel plans upended amid fraying Canada-India ties
Until this week, Sukhwinder Dhillon was set on making his first trip back to India in years sometime in the next few months. “My father passed, and my brother passed,” said the 56-year-old Montrealer. “I want to go now.”
-
Kids exposed to crime and drug use at downtown Montreal daycare near homeless shelter, say parents
Parents at a daycare in downtown Montreal say they're worried about their children's safety because of rampant crime and drug use in the area. At CPE Le Petit Palais, interactions with the local homeless population are a daily occurrence.
Atlantic
-
Cybersecurity Breach: MOVEit costs N.S. taxpayers more than $3 million; personal info from thousands still at risk
N.S. MOVEit cyber hack price tag $2.85 million for credit monitoring services alone.
-
Nova Scotia seeing the fastest growing rent prices in Canada
While the population in the Halifax-area grows, the number of rentals available is dwindling, leaving many paying prices for units that have never been seen in Nova Scotia’s history.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP street check apology needed, says minister who cites own experience
The RCMP's promise to apologize for street checks that targeted Black people is being welcomed by the new African Nova Scotian Affairs minister, but she says she is more interested in what it will mean for future police conduct.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba party leaders square off in live, hour-long televised debate
Manitoba's three main party leaders squared off over health care, the cost of living and other issues during a one-hour televised leaders debate.
-
Winnipeg police investigating city's 26th homicide of the year
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s 26th homicide of the year.
-
Hundreds of Winnipeg students absent due to spread of 'misinformation', school division says
Hundreds of students in Winnipeg were absent Wednesday due to 'misinformation' and pressure in the community amid widespread protests and counterprotests over gender identity in the classroom, school officials say.
Calgary
-
'Enough is enough': Calgary mother calls for increased transit security after son murdered
The death of Calgarian Tristan Anderson is prompting his family to push for changes to make CTrain and bus stations safer.
-
Family of senior mauled to death by dogs frustrated with court delays
Betty Ann Williams died after her neighbours' three large dogs got loose and attacked while she was gardening outside her home.
-
Major upgrades underway and staff housing secured at Lake Louise Ski Resort
Lake Louise Ski Resort isn’t letting the devastating fire that destroyed its employee lodging over the summer dampen excitement over the upcoming and future ski seasons with major upgrades underway.
Edmonton
-
Notley demands Smith remove from caucus MLA who spoke at LGBTQ2S+ policy protest
Premier Danielle Smith is keeping MLA Jason Stephan in her UCP caucus despite an Alberta NDP demand to remove him for speaking at a '1MillionMarch4Children' protest.
-
Province looks for feedback on potential Alberta pension plan before deciding on referendum
Feedback generated by an engagement panel formed by the Alberta government in the wake of news it is considering forming a provincial pension plan will determine whether the idea will go to a referendum, Premier Danielle Smith said Thursday.
-
Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim
Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.
Vancouver
-
Victims' family angry after senior charged in double killing released on bail
A grieving family is outraged that the man accused in a double killing in Chilliwack last week is being released on bail.
-
'They were good men': Colleague remembers 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in head-on collision near Kamloops
A team leader at Tomahawk Ventures, a company contracted by the province to fight forest fires, is remembering four colleagues who died when their pickup truck crashed into a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops early Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. First Nation research finds 158 child deaths at four facilities
An investigation into unmarked graves and missing children by British Columbia's Sto:lo Nation has revealed at least 158 deaths, most of them at an Indigenous hospital.