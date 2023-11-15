Defence request for mistrial, manifesto publication bans, and changing expert evidence: What the Veltman jury didn’t hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury expires.
REQUEST FOR MISTRIAL:
On Wednesday morning, in the middle of the Crowns’ closing arguments, the defence submitted a motion for mistrial.
“There is a real danger trial fairness has been compromised,” defence lawyer Christopher Hicks told Justice Renee Pomerance.
He said the defence was shocked by certain portions of the crowns’ closing arguments; specifically references to the crime scene and the injuries the victims suffered.
Ball also referred to the clothing worn by the Afzaal women as “bright red cloth enraging a charging bull.”
“We’re quite shocked,” Hicks argued to Justice Pomerance. “You can’t cure this. It’s too extreme.”
Hicks feared the jury would be emotional impacted by the inflammatory words and would consider the case based on those emotions.
“The crown is entitled to make its case with vigour and force,” federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh argued, saying the crown believed a mid-trial instruction from the judge about the comments would suffice in rehabilitating the jury.
Ball further argued the evidence at trial had already been “sanitized” in that the jury never saw any autopsy photos of the victims.
Justice Pomerance ruled a mistrial is only a “drastic remedy in the last resort,” opting instead for an instruction “to overcome prejudice.”
She also noted a previous court ruling that judges should not underestimate the intelligence of Canadian juries to follow their oath or affirmation and judge the evidence without emotion.
The judge provided an instruction to the jury in the middle of Balls’ closing, telling them “in no uncertain terms” to set aside any emotional reactions they might have had from Balls’ comments.
And, Ball himself offered his “sincerest apologies” if his comments upset any of the jurors.
THE MANIFESTOS:
Before the trial even began, the crown prosecutors wanted a publication ban on all references to Veltmans’ own manifesto as well as those written by another mass shooter of Muslims.
The media successfully argued against the ban, believing they were a significant portion of the case against Veltman, specifically the allegations his actions were motivated by terrorism.
The judge ruled the media - as the public’s eyes and ears - had a duty to report on the facts in a case and the court had a duty to be “open.”
During the trial, the defence tried to block the crown from reading sentences directly from Veltmans’ manifesto, for fear it would cause the jury to be prejudiced against their client.
The judge ruled against the defence motion and allowed the crown to use direct quotes from the manifesto.
At the end of the closing arguments, the excerpts used by the crown at trial were given to the jury as an exhibit. The entire document was not publicly released.
DR. GOJER’S CHANGING OPINION:
There were three voir dires (mini trials within a trial) on the expert evidence of the defence witness Dr. Julian Gojer.
The first one was a normal course of action; allowing the court to go through an expert’s resume to verify they are qualified to offer expert opinion.
Justice Pomerance ruled Dr. Gojer – a forensic psychiatrist - could provide testimony on Veltmans’ mental state of mind at the time of the offences.
In a second ruling, Justice Pomerance rejected a defence application and did not let the doctor comment on Veltman’s state of mind during the videotaped police statements.
A third voir dire was required to return to the admissibility of the doctor’s evidence.
“It has come to light that Dr. Gojer’s opinion is based on a novel scientific theory. This was not disclosed to the court at the time of the original voir dire,” Justice Pomerance said.
The judge expressed concern that Dr. Gojer never told the court his final opinion would be based on Veltmans’ testimony.
She was also concerned that his evidence “did not disclose a defence known to Canadian law” but she took defence counsel “at their word” that a defence would be presented in “the fullness of time.”
“During the original voir dire, I refrained from pressing the defence to disclose its strategy,” Justice Pomerance said. “It is now clear to me that I should not have granted that latitude to the defence.”
The judge further stated had she known about this, she might not have allowed Dr. Gojer’s evidence at all.
Instead of instructing the jury to disregard the evidence, the judge rather ruled the situation could be remedied by a “fulsome cross-examination.”
“In closing, it would seem that the defence – or at the very least, a defence witness – is the author of this current misfortune. However that does not derogate from the right of the accused to a fair trial,” Justice Pomerance said and allowed Dr. Gojer’s evidence to be cross-examined.
LAWYER THREATENED TO QUIT:
At the conclusion of that ruling, on Nov. 2, Christopher Hicks, one of Veltmans’ two defence lawyers, told the court he didn’t think he could continue with the trial.
He told Justice Pomerance she had “diminished the status of counsel” in both the eyes of the jury and his client, Nathaniel Veltman.
The judge apologized if that was the impression he was left with, but she also told him it’s her duty as the “gate keeper” of evidence to be fair and even-handed.
“Courts must be free to disagree,” Justice Pomerance told him.
After a lengthy break to talk to his co-counsel and Veltman, Hicks ultimately decided to continue with the trial.
