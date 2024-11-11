Deal reached with nurses at Lambton Public Health

A deal has been reached between members of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and Lambton Public Health.

During conciliation, more than 40 registered nurses reached a deal with their employer on a new three-year collective agreement the union said includes fair wages, hours of work and improved benefits.

"The working conditions of nurses and health-care professionals are the conditions of care for patients," said Erin Ariss, registered nurse and provincial president of ONA. "When you improve their wages and work-life balance the whole community benefits. I’m confident these changes will help retain nurses and ensure that they don’t fall even further behind."

ONA members at Lambton Public Health said they strongly believe the community’s support helped push the employer to negotiate a fair contract.

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing students, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

CTV News has reached out to Lambton Public Health for comment but as of publishing time has not heard back.