Damage and power outages reported after intense storms light up skies across southwestern Ontario

London, Ont. -

Like a scene out of a horror movie the lightning never seemed to quit after a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across southwestern Ontario.

Around 10 p.m. the storms began to light up the skies across the London region. The lightning was constant as winds and heavy rains pounded the region.

As of 6 a.m. Monday morning there are numerous power outages being reported by Hydro One across the area.

Reports of damage have come in from areas such as St. Thomas and Ailsa Craig.

Meanwhile in London there are a few small pockets where power remains out but none are wide spread.

Dispatchers and fire crews have been very busy tonight due to a major lightning and wind storm. Multiple areas with tree damage and hydro wires down. Working with our partners @lpsmediaoffice @LondonHydro #ldnont pic.twitter.com/pwUyd60PHK — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) September 13, 2021

The exact extent of the storms’ damage is not yet known, however so far no injuries have been reported.

More rain is possible in the region later Monday with a 70 per cent chance for light showers in the afternoon.