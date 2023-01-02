Cyclist killed in early morning crash

Elgin County are on the scene of a fatal crash that killed a cyclist on Wellington Road on Jan. 2, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Elgin County are on the scene of a fatal crash that killed a cyclist on Wellington Road on Jan. 2, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops

Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.

A home, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)

Fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil stadium

Mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver