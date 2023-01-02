Cyclist killed in early morning crash

The Elgin County OPP Traffic Reconstruction Team is on scene on Wellington Road after a fatal crash Monday morning.

According to Elgin County OPP, at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police, paramedics and local fire crews were dispatched to Wellington Road, Southwold, for a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a passenger vehicle.

Police said the cyclist died as a result of the crash.

The identity of the deceased is being witheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Wellington Road between Shorlea Line and Ferguson Line will be closed for the next few hours for the investigation.

A black BMW was observed parked along the side of the road, with its front right side and windshield smashed.

CTV News London is on scene and will have more information when available.