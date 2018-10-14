

CTV London





A bicyclist received minor injuries after being hit by a car that took off early Sunday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of South Edgeware and First Avenue.

The man was hit from behind by the vehicle, throwing him off his bike. The car then drove away.

The 44-year-old man received injuries to his wrists.

Police say the suspect vehicle is possibly a 4-door grey or silver smaller type vehicle similar to an older model Taurus.

Witnesses are asked to call police at 519-631-1364 or Crimestoppers at 519-631-TIPS (8477).