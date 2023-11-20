'Cultivating a compassionate community': The Shoebox Project looks for donations in London, Ont.
Corinne Wilcocks knows what it is like to head into the Christmas season unsure whether she'll receive a gift.
“I believe a small gesture can have a huge impact,” said Wilcocks, a frequent visitor to My Sisters’ Place in London.
That's why she loves ‘The Shoebox Project’ (TSP). It is a national charity which for around $50, can make a big difference.
“Each shoe box is filled with approximately $50 worth of gifts,” explained Michelle Stanescu, a local coordinator for TSP. “It includes necessity items, as well as little luxuries. Things like socks, earmuffs, and essentials like lotions, shampoos, deodorant and luxuries like face creams.”
Over the next month, Stanescu and fellow coordinator Emily Brewer will be collecting the boxes which can be dropped off locations around London.
Corinne Wilcocks talks to CTV News London on Nov. 20, 2023 about her experience receiving a shoe box from The Shoebox Project. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)This year, the demand has increased.
"From last Christmas season, we’ve seen a 22 per cent increase,” said Brewer. “Now we are looking to provide 1,200 shoe boxes to women in London.”
The majority of those women are residing in shelters, facing homelessness or participating in shelter programs.
The month of December can be a difficult and stressful time, especially for women facing these challenges.
"The month can be happy, but also tough because you're reminded of loss, estranged from family, and some have past traumas,” explained Jennifer Martin, donor stewardship and events coordinator at My Sisters’ Place. “The Shoebox Project makes a huge difference. It’s a reminder to women they haven't been forgotten by their community.”
Michelle Stanescu, local coordinator for The Shoebox Project, shows off some of the items which can be placed in a gift-filled box on Nov. 20, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Wilcocks knows from experience — the generosity can boost someone’s spirit in a difficult time.
“For some women it’s the only gift they’ll get,” said Wilcocks. “Also some of the beauty products are a higher quality than that average woman would spend.”
She encourages people to donate, and preaches the project’s slogan, “Cultivating a compassionate community.”
“Some people think, ‘What can I do?” said Wilcocks. “Well you can do something very simple as putting a gift together or donate money towards it. It doesn't have to be a huge gesture.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland's economic update to include new housing loans, short-term rental tax changes
The Canadian government's fall economic update coming Tuesday will include new money to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, CTV News has confirmed.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
It will soon be cheaper to head to Europe than to fly from Newfoundland to Labrador
The announcement of a publicly-subsidized flight from St. John’s to London, U.K., next summer is highlighting a frustrating truth for some rural residents of the province: It will soon be cheaper to go to Europe than to travel from Newfoundland to Labrador.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
Air Canada rejects blame in $24M Toronto Pearson airport gold theft as it faces lawsuit
Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year.
Documentary about Buffy Sainte-Marie wins International Emmy Award
A documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie, made before her Indigenous ancestry was called into question, has won an International Emmy Award.
CRA claws back $458 million in pandemic-era wage subsidies after partial audit
The Canada Revenue Agency has denied or adjusted $458 million in funds disbursed to employers through a pandemic-era wage subsidy program as a result of a partially completed auditing process.
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
Protesters blocked a CN rail line in Winnipeg Monday calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Ad execs encourage X CEO Linda Yaccarino to quit after Elon Musk’s antisemitic embrace
A 'groundswell' of advertising executives have urged X chief executive Linda Yaccarino to resign from her role at the embattled social media company in the wake of an advertiser exodus and scrutiny over owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic remarks on the platform, according to marketing industry veteran Lou Paskalis.
Kitchener
-
Man found with gunshot wounds in Waterloo
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after a man was shot in Waterloo on Monday morning.
-
'It creates 7 warring fiefdoms': Community groups and Waterloo mayor question province's urban boundary process
It’s been an ongoing tug of war between the province, municipalities, developers and community activists.
-
WATCH
WATCH Visit bustling 1967 Kitchener in this archival footage
Whether is more skyscrapers, more businesses or more people, University of Waterloo archival footage from 1967 is visual evidence of how much Kitchener has transformed.
Windsor
-
Windsor Spitfires relieve head coach effective immediately
According to a news release issued Monday, the Spitfires have relieved Head Coach Jerrod Smith of his duties “effective immediately.”
-
Windsor councillor looking to score CFL game
Downtown councilor Renaldo Agostino is a big Canadian Football League (CFL) fan and has been dreaming of bringing a game to Windsor-Essex for over five years.
-
SafePoint to pause services amid provincial review of CTS sites
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) board has unanimously voted to pause operations at the SafePoint consumption and treatment services site after the holidays.
Barrie
-
Annual tree lighting in Orillia, Ont., sparks disappointment and criticism
The response to Orillia's annual Christmas tree lighting has been anything but festive and jolly.
-
Local ski resort unveils first-of-its-kind $14M chairlift
The first-of-its-kind chairlift is almost ready for the winter season at Mount St. Louis Moonstone.
-
4th person arrested in human trafficking investigation in Innisfil
Police arrested a fourth person wanted in connection with a human trafficking investigation dubbed Project Chameleon.
Northern Ontario
-
Children's Aid Societies in the north face major funding, staffing challenges
Children's Aid Societies (CAS) in parts of northeastern Ontario are facing a number of challenges stemming from a lack of financial support from the province.
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
-
Transport driver was impaired when vehicle rolled onto its side, North Bay police say
A transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged after the commercial motor vehicle they were driving ended up on its side on Highway 11 last week in North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Glebe renters refuse to leave home sold by landlord
The last few weeks have been a nightmare for Patrick Lecours. He has a deal in place to sell his home in the Glebe, but the tenants renting the property refuse to leave.
-
WINTER WEATHER
WINTER WEATHER First snowstorm of the year on its way for Capital region Tuesday
Ottawa drivers should be prepared for a messy Wednesday morning commute as Ottawa could see up to 10 cm of snow starting Tuesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa Airport Authority makes 'difficult' decision to cut down pine tree plantation on Hunt Club Road
The Ottawa Airport Authority has announced it is moving ahead with a plan to clearcut a section of forest along Hunt Club Road, despite community outcry.
Toronto
-
New insurance rules for Ontario drivers coming in 2024. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers will soon be able to reduce their auto insurance payments by opting out of certain coverage. However, experts warn the risk isn’t worth the potential rewards.
-
Three teen girls charged after cop assaulted while breaking up fight at Brampton school: police
Three teenaged girls are facing charges after a Peel police officer was allegedly assaulted while attempting to break up a fight at a Brampton high school earlier this month.
-
'Ontario jobs first': Ford government slams feds for use of foreign workers to build Ontario battery plant
The Doug Ford government sidestepped questions about hundreds of foreign workers being brought in to build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont., and instead placed the responsibility on the federal government.
Montreal
-
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
-
Teen paralyzed after bike crash calls for better signage on Montreal-Laval bridge
A Montreal 18-year-old says his life has been forever changed after suffering a paralyzing accident on a bike path in September.
-
Two Montreal-area men charged with violating publication ban on identity of sex-crime victim
Quebec provincial police say two men have been charged for allegedly revealing the identity of a woman who was sexually assaulted by a former member of the legislature.
Atlantic
-
Snow squalls a risk for eastern P.E.I. and eastern N.S. Monday night
A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Kings County P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland N.S., Guysborough County, N.S., and Inverness County, Cape Breton.
-
N.S. announces the addition, replacement of 2,200 long-term care rooms
Nova Scotia has committed to adding or replacing 2,200 long-term care rooms across the province by 2032.
-
Goodbye, good buy: Halifax Shopping Centre sold to investment firm
Published reports say the Halifax Shopping Centre is being sold to Primaris REIT for a reported $370 million.
Winnipeg
-
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
Protesters blocked a CN rail line in Winnipeg Monday calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Officers doused with gasoline by family member of suspect they were trying to arrest: RCMP
Police say an attempt to arrest a 35-year-old man in Long Plain First Nation resulted in a number of the suspect’s family members physically assaulting officers, even dousing them in gasoline.
-
Proposed wastewater lagoon on Hutterite colony raises concerns
A proposed wastewater lagoon on a Hutterite colony development in Manitoba's Interlake is raising concerns from some in the area who worry it could impact the health of Lake Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
'Do the right thing': Calgarians speak as council considers property tax hike
Ahead of debate and discussion on a proposal to bump up Calgary's residential property tax rate by nearly eight per cent, dozens of people packed city hall to have their say on next year's budget.
-
'He saved his life': Family of teenager hit by vehicles grateful he's alive
The family of the teenage boy who was struck by two vehicles Friday morning is preparing for a long road to recovery.
-
Alberta COVID-19 panel chair urges federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings
The chair of a taxpayer-funded panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is urging the federal Conservatives to weaponize his findings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s governing coalition in the next election.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Fort Saskatchewan shooting
RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder on Monday, a day after he was arrested following a morning shooting.
-
Alberta premier supports U of A firing sexual assault centre director who signed letter questioning sexual violence against Israelis
Alberta's premier says she 'unequivocally' supports the University of Alberta's decision to fire the director of the school's sexual assault centre over the weekend.
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lawyer declared 'ungovernable,' disbarred over misconduct history
A tribunal from the Law Society of B.C. has declared Richmond lawyer Hong Guo "ungovernable" and disbarred her from practicing in the province, citing her lengthy disciplinary history and failure to co-operate with regulators.
-
2 in car that crashed into tree near UBC weren't wearing seatbelts: RCMP
Three people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire near the University of British Columbia in the early hours of Monday morning.
-
Dachshunds seized from Okanagan breeder give birth to puppies: BC SPCA
Two months after 30 dachshunds were rescued from “terrible living conditions” with a breeder in B.C.’s Okanagan, the BC SPCA has a mostly positive update.