LONDON
London

    • Criminal investigation ongoing after 91-year-old woman dies at Strathroy, Ont. long-term facility

    Strathmere Lodge long-term care home in Strathroy, Ont. is seen on Feb. 23, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Strathmere Lodge long-term care home in Strathroy, Ont. is seen on Feb. 23, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Share

    CTV News London is learning more details about a “sudden death” investigation at a Strathroy long-term care facility after a woman died on Thursday.

    In an interview Friday, Strathroy-Caradoc Police Chief Mark Campbell said a 91-year-old female resident of Strathmere Lodge died Thursday.

    Campbell said criminal investigators and the Corner’s Office are now involved.

    The chief said concern for the resident began on Feb. 18 following a fall.

    The woman was transported to local hospital for care and later returned to the facility.

    Campbell said she then died “unexpectedly and suddenly” three days later on Feb. 21.

    He said investigators are speaking with medical staff and family members.

    He also added the case is public in the “interest of transparency."

    While still in its early stages, Campbell said officers have completed their physical investigation at Strathmere Lodge, and are now focusing on the time between the woman’s fall and her death.

    “[There is] a bit of time lap. Obviously, the initial incident, as we understood, occurred on Sunday,” he explained. “We want to ensure that the injuries that resulted in the resident passing away, are thoroughly investigated.” 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News