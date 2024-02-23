Criminal investigation ongoing after 91-year-old woman dies at Strathroy, Ont. long-term facility

CTV News London is learning more details about a “sudden death” investigation at a Strathroy long-term care facility after a woman died on Thursday.

In an interview Friday, Strathroy-Caradoc Police Chief Mark Campbell said a 91-year-old female resident of Strathmere Lodge died Thursday.

Campbell said criminal investigators and the Corner’s Office are now involved.

The chief said concern for the resident began on Feb. 18 following a fall.

The woman was transported to local hospital for care and later returned to the facility.

Campbell said she then died “unexpectedly and suddenly” three days later on Feb. 21.

He said investigators are speaking with medical staff and family members.

He also added the case is public in the “interest of transparency."

While still in its early stages, Campbell said officers have completed their physical investigation at Strathmere Lodge, and are now focusing on the time between the woman’s fall and her death.

“[There is] a bit of time lap. Obviously, the initial incident, as we understood, occurred on Sunday,” he explained. “We want to ensure that the injuries that resulted in the resident passing away, are thoroughly investigated.”