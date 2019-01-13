

The Canadian Press





A crash involving a tanker truck carrying jet fuel forced the closure of Highway 401 in both directions near Cambridge on Sunday.

Const. Robert Visconti said the truck was carrying 50,000 litres of highly flammable fuel when it rolled over shortly before 2 a.m. after colliding with another vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

The truck rolled onto its driver's side and spilled the fuel on both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway.

One westbound lane of the highway remains closed approaching Highway 6 North.

"It was a logistics nightmare trying to get a company that will actually come out to clean up jet fuel," Visconti said.

He said the truck driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No word on charges yet.