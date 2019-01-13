Featured
Crash sends flammable jet fuel across Highway 401
The scene on Highway 401 on Sunday, January 13 2018, near Cambridge, Ont.,after a tanker truck crashed spilling jet fuel across the westbound and eastbound lanes. (OPP/Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 1:40PM EST
A crash involving a tanker truck carrying jet fuel forced the closure of Highway 401 in both directions near Cambridge on Sunday.
Const. Robert Visconti said the truck was carrying 50,000 litres of highly flammable fuel when it rolled over shortly before 2 a.m. after colliding with another vehicle in the eastbound lanes.
The truck rolled onto its driver's side and spilled the fuel on both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway.
One westbound lane of the highway remains closed approaching Highway 6 North.
"It was a logistics nightmare trying to get a company that will actually come out to clean up jet fuel," Visconti said.
He said the truck driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
No word on charges yet.