Featured
Crash involving cyclist sends one person to hospital by air ambulance
OPP investigate a crash on Putnam Road near Doan Drive on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (Morgan Baker / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, September 22, 2018 4:37PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 22, 2018 5:53PM EDT
A cyclist was airlifted to hospital Saturday following a crash near Harrietsville, southeast of London.
Reports suggest a man has injuries to his head but was conscious.
Oxford OPP closed Putnam Road Saturday afternoon for about one hour.
The crash, that also involved a pickup truck, happened around 3 p.m., south of Doan Drive.