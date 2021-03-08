MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Elgin and Oxford counties for residents over age 80 and Indigenous adults over 55 will open for booking on Tuesday.

Until now, residents in those counties could book appointments in London, but appointments at clinics in Woodstock and St. Thomas are set to begin next week.

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) says appointments at Goff Hall (381 Finkle St. in Woodstock) and the St. Thomas-Elgin Memorial Arena (80 Wilson Ave. in St. Thomas) will become available for booking.

Appointments can be booking through www.covidvaccinelm.ca by selecting the desired location from a drop-down menu, or by phone at 226-289-3560 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

Jaime Fletcher, program manager of the SWPH COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force, said in a statement, “Blocks of appointments open based on vaccine supply...If you do not get an appointment on the first day, or cannot get through by phone, don’t panic. You will have an opportunity to try again very shortly. More appointments will become available regularly.”

Approximately 2,000 appoinments are expected to be available the first week, with many more being added after that.