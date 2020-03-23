KINCARDINE, ONT. -- As many as 50 Kincardine businesses, closed due to COVID-19 concerns, took to the streets of their town Monday with a 'Convoy of Hope.'

Business owners hopped into their vehicles, and drove through almost every neighbourhood in Kincardine Monday morning to try and lift everyone’s spirits, by waving, honking their horn and playing music.

Sadie and Heather Shewfelt from Sleepers Bed Gallery organized the Kincardine COVID-19 convoy.

“We thought, what can we do to life the spirit in town because people are down in the dumps. If they’re stuck, we thought, let’s come to them,” says Sadie.

Residents were asked to keep a safe physical distance from the convoy, as it rolled through Kincardine’s subdivisions.

“We’ve encouraged everyone to stand out on their front steps or wave from their windows,” says Heather.

With no end in sight and no clear idea of when their businesses will be re-opening, this may not be the last COVID-19 convoy in Kincardine.

“Maybe we’ll just keep doing that and bring light to people,” says Sadie.

