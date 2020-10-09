LONDON, ONT -- London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Carling Heights Assessment Centre will be open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on holiday Monday, while the Assessment Centre at Oakridge Arena will be open on from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Carling Heights will also be open Saturday and Sunday as usual, while Oakridge will be closed as normal.

Carling Assessment Centre continues to use the time-card appointment system until the transition to an e-booking solution is complete.

Oakridge Assessment Centre shifted to booked appointments only.

To book an appointment at Oakridge call 519-667-6886.

More information on getting tested can be found here.