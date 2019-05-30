

CTV London





Two London men are responsible for websites attacking two city councillors who were seeking re-election, according to court-ordered documents.

Court records show maureencassidy.ca and virginiaridley.ca were registered by Amir Farahi and Ronald Young. The websites are no longer active.

The court ordered disclosure of the names behind the fake websites that targeted former Councillor Virginia Ridley and current Councillor Maureen Cassidy in 2018 municipal campaign.

Farahi denied he was behind the websites in an interview with CTV News in October. He said he was framed and it was part of an on-going campaign to defame and harass him.

“This experience was an affront to the democratic process,” said Ridley in a statement. “I do not want this style of politics in our community. This was not an attack or critique of my politics or political record, this was a personal attack on me and my family.”

While efforts were made to find out who was behind the attacks during the campaign period, that information was not available without a court order.

“It was important to us to go through the process of obtaining the information and then making that information available to the public,” said Cassidy. “I wanted to find a way to discourage these kinds of attacks in future campaigns by showing that this information can and will be obtained.”

Cassidy and Ridley’s lawyer, Susan Toth of Polishuk, Camman & Steele, said Norwich Orders are orders that direct a respondent to disclose information that is in their possession.

“In this case, Ms. Cassidy and Ms. Ridley sought disclosure Orders from all the digital companies involved in the fake websites,” says Toth.

Toth said the order was necessary to lift the veil of anonymity.

“This was not just one off-the-cuff tweet or blog,” said Toth. “Money and time was spent to attack two women candidates. This successful application shows that the internet is not a wild, wild west where comments can be made with impunity.”