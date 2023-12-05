Councillors propose crackdown on public display of graphic anti-abortion imagery
A year and a half after London led the way with a bylaw that stopped the delivery of graphic anti-abortion flyers, a council committee will consider a ban on roadside posters and signs that depict fetuses.
A draft motion prepared by Coun.Hadleigh McAlister and Coun.Sam Trosow aims to update the Streets Bylaw, “to regulate the display of graphic images on the streets in the City of London.”
Graphic images would be defined as photographs or images of a fetus or any part of a fetus.
In May 2022, a new bylaw banning the delivery of graphic anti-abortion flyers to addresses in London used the same definition.
Their motion describes people being, “subjected to distressing, unwanted and distracting images.”
“It is not up to select groups of people to shove their opinions using traumatizing images to coerce residents to matters surrounding their own healthcare,” writes Katie Dean of the Viewer Discretion Legislation Coalition.
Dean was among a group of Londoners who initially called for the restriction on graphic flyers.
Now, her organization is seeking to extend the ban to combat roadside posters and signs.
“My team have stood on street corners of London, in front of these horrific graphic images as a means to cover them so children in school buses driving by don’t have to see them,” Dean explains. “So the women who have gone through any type of pregnancy loss don’t have to be thrust back into that trauma of the devastation of their loss.”
The update to the Streets Bylaw would apply to images visible from a sidewalk or public property.
McAlister and Trosow’s motion would direct city staff to prepare a report for the Community and Protective Services Committee and to schedule a public participation meeting on the proposed bylaw amendment.
Members of the committee will consider the councillors’ motion on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
Prince Harry challenges U.K. government's decision to strip him of security detail when he moved to U.S.
A lawyer for Prince Harry on Tuesday challenged the British government's decision to strip him of his security detail after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the United States.
Canada's grocery retail sector one of the most competitive on Earth: Sobeys CEO
The top executive at Sobeys asserted on Monday that Canada has one of the most competitive grocery retail sectors on the planet -- even as Canadians continue to feel the bite of higher prices.
opinion As Trump burns through cash, powerful Republicans are rallying behind a surging candidate
With less than 50 days until Republican voters begin the process of determining their nominee to take on President Joe Biden, political analyst Eric Ham writes about a storm brewing within the GOP -- as super-donors align behind a surging candidate who could pose a threat to frontrunner Donald Trump.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The CBC announces job cuts, House Speaker Greg Fergus faces calls to resign, and a prominent Quebec businessman and his partner were found dead in the Caribbean.
George Santos is offering personalized videos for US$200
George Santos already has a new gig. The former congressman, fresh off his historic expulsion last week, has created a Cameo account where the public can pay for a personalized video message.
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
CBC cuts could change what programming you see on TV: Tait
The CBC's president says a round of layoffs and programming cuts the broadcaster announced this week could mean changes in what viewers see on television.
Kitchener
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Crash involving three vehicles causes Trussler Road closure
A three-vehicle crash in Wilmot Township has prompted police to close part of Trussler Road.
-
Kitchener's Rainbow Row demolition proposal decision delayed until January
Residents are rallying against a proposal to demolish low-income housing on Kitchener's Rainbow Row to make way for a new high-rise condo.
Windsor
-
'One of the most loyal people': Windsor dad mourned after crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man, who is being remembered as a loyal friend and loving father.
-
Four people displaced after Forest Glade fire
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Forest Glade Drive was closed for a short period of time and has since reopened.
-
Tips for avoiding holiday debt
When it comes to the holiday season, who doesn’t want to shower their loved ones with lavish gifts? You shouldn’t, experts say, if it you plan on purchasing those presents with a credit card.
Barrie
-
Barrie launches 2024 Arts & Culture funding program
Barrie's arts and culture community is enhanced by funding the work of not-for-profit arts and culture organizations.
-
3 suspects arrested after OPP investigation near Collingwood Regional Airport
Three suspects are under arrest after a provincial police investigation in Clearview Township.
-
Vandals target Barrie family, slashing tires, damaging four vehicles
A Barrie man is speaking out after three of his family's vehicles and a neighbour's car were vandalized Saturday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Spike in pet attacks prompts Sudbury councillor to call for stricter penalties
An increase in pet attacks has prompted a Sudbury city councillor to call for a re-evaluation of the consequences to deter owners from allowing their pets off the leash.
-
Collision closes Highway 17 near Iron Bridge
A collision Monday evening has closed Highway 17 between Iron Bridge and Thessalon.
-
Sudbury florist has done flower arrangements for the Queen and Princess Diana
Pat Ptaszynski has been in the flower business in Greater Sudbury for 73 years.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Public Health warns of possible tuberculosis exposure at Sacred Heart High School
Ottawa Public Health is warning students, families and staff at a local high school about a risk of exposure to tuberculosis and is recommending testing for those who might have been exposed.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations higher than last December, MOH warns
Ottawa's medical officer of health is warning that COVID-19 levels in the community are high and the number of people in hospital because of the disease is higher than it was at this time last year.
-
Toronto bus company no show for Ottawa pro-Israel rally participants, UJA says
A Jewish organization says a bus service contracted to transport community members from Toronto to Ottawa for a pro-Israel rally did not show.
Toronto
-
Ontario man loses $2,500 after wire transfer to Cuba goes missing
An Ontario man said he routinely sends money to his girlfriend in Cuba, but was shocked when a $2,500 wire transfer never showed up.
-
Video shows assassination attempt on Toronto-area lawyer, gunman gets 12 years in prison
A video recorded by two would-be assassins showing a botched hit on a Toronto-area lawyer ended up as evidence in the trial of a Brantford man who was later sentenced to 12 years in prison.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Uber launches lawsuit over 'bad faith' council vote, calls on court to overturn ridesharing cap
Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court over a surprise council vote to freeze the number of ridesharing licences.
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands still without electricity in Quebec after first snowfall
More than 27,000 homes are still without electricity after Quebec experienced its first major snowfall of the season.
-
Residents in Quebec's Laurentians wait for news after evacuation from eroded dike
Hundreds of residents of two municipalities in Quebec's Laurentians region are awaiting further news after being ordered to leave their homes due to structural problems in a nearby dike.
-
Quebec pork farmers reeling as a 'perfect storm' creates economic crisis
Over the last two years, François Nadeau has chosen to do something rare among his fellow Quebec pork farmers: invest in the future.
Atlantic
-
Unanimous vote to install menorah and nativity scene at Moncton City Hall
In a unanimous vote Monday night, Moncton City Council passed a motion to immediately install the menorah and nativity scene outside of city hall.
-
'We were all such good friends, and none of us knew his last name': Encampment residents mourn man who died in tent
People who live at a small homeless encampment in Dartmouth, N.S., are remembering a fellow resident who died there last week, and there are fears others may not survive the winter.
-
Inquiry could probe police role in Nova Scotia wrongful conviction: justice advocate
A public inquiry may be needed to determine whether police in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999, a justice advocate says.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in quadruple homicide served in Canadian Armed Forces for over a decade
The Winnipeg man charged in connection with a mass shooting that killed four people served in the Canadian Armed Forces, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Winnipeg man who printed 3D handguns gets 12 years in jail
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for his role in a 3D gun manufacturing and trafficking ring.
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in shoplifting incidents: police
Winnipeg is seeing a 44 per cent spike in shoplifting incidents this year.
Calgary
-
4 Chestermere city councillors, including mayor, dismissed by Alberta government order
Four members of Chestermere city council, including the mayor, have been dismissed by Alberta’s government due to alleged irregular and improper governance of the city.
-
Calgary Catholic School District's delayed entry pilot cancelled
A pilot plan to change the daily school hours for students enrolled in the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) has been grounded, the board says.
-
Invasive 'super pigs' encroaching on Alberta's mountain parks, experts warn
Experts warn that Canada's 'super pigs' – a crossbreed of wild boars and domestic pigs – are quickly encroaching on mountain parks and communities in Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
-
Jason Nixon's son airlifted to hospital after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
-
City of Edmonton saves $5 million due to scant snow-and-ice removal work on roads
While Edmonton's snow-and-ice road maintenance crews welcomed a chance to deal with work for which they trained Monday following a slight snowfall overnight, politicians and officials appreciate the unseasonably warm weather in helping keep costs down.
Vancouver
-
'It's unethical': Man filmed having an overdose urges people to stop recording residents on DTES
Harm reduction and recovery expert Guy Felicella said there are instances of people visiting the DTES to film those in vulnerable situations, solely for clicks and views, only to be monetized on social media platforms like YouTube.
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
-
Video shows truck nearly striking man on foggy B.C. bridge
Dash cam video captured the hair-raising moment a truck nearly struck a man standing on a foggy bridge in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.