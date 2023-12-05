Councillors propose crackdown on public display of graphic anti-abortion imagery

A year and a half after London led the way with a bylaw that stopped the delivery of graphic anti-abortion flyers, a council committee will consider a ban on roadside posters and signs that depict fetuses.

A draft motion prepared by Coun.Hadleigh McAlister and Coun.Sam Trosow aims to update the Streets Bylaw, “to regulate the display of graphic images on the streets in the City of London.”

Graphic images would be defined as photographs or images of a fetus or any part of a fetus.

In May 2022, a new bylaw banning the delivery of graphic anti-abortion flyers to addresses in London used the same definition.

Their motion describes people being, “subjected to distressing, unwanted and distracting images.”

“It is not up to select groups of people to shove their opinions using traumatizing images to coerce residents to matters surrounding their own healthcare,” writes Katie Dean of the Viewer Discretion Legislation Coalition.

Dean was among a group of Londoners who initially called for the restriction on graphic flyers.

Now, her organization is seeking to extend the ban to combat roadside posters and signs.

“My team have stood on street corners of London, in front of these horrific graphic images as a means to cover them so children in school buses driving by don’t have to see them,” Dean explains. “So the women who have gone through any type of pregnancy loss don’t have to be thrust back into that trauma of the devastation of their loss.”

The update to the Streets Bylaw would apply to images visible from a sidewalk or public property.

McAlister and Trosow’s motion would direct city staff to prepare a report for the Community and Protective Services Committee and to schedule a public participation meeting on the proposed bylaw amendment.

Members of the committee will consider the councillors’ motion on Tuesday, Dec. 5.