

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





There was a warning about climate change ‘hysteria’ Tuesday at London city hall.

Councillor Michael van Holst was commenting on an email he received demanding action on climate change.

He read from the email quoting, “What we’re demanding from London municipal government and the federal Government of Canada is to save humanity from extinction.”

He continued in his own words saying, “So there’s a little, I think there’s a little hysteria in this and we have to make sure we stay pretty focused. I haven’t heard about extinction.”

Van Holst made the comment during Tuesday’s Civic Works Committee meeting, a day after reports that Canada is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet.

City hall is beginning work on its 2019-2023 Community Energy Action Plan.

The document will include strategies for London to both mitigate and adapt to climate change.

It’s expected to focus on ways to reduce energy use by improving efficiencies in London homes, and to reduce Londoners’ reliance on cars.

Public consultation will begin later this year and a draft plan will be in front of the Civic Works Committee in Jan. 2020.