Councillor Van Holst launches creed opposed to COVID-19 vaccination policies

London, Ont. -

With arms wide open, Councillor Michael Van Holst is inviting those who share his beliefs to join his creed.

Van Holst admits the ‘Order of Freedom’ was launched online to provide what he believes will be a Human Rights exemption to COVID-19 vaccine policies.

“Many people already hold these beliefs, however, by establishing the Order of Freedom, it creates an association which allows that association to become a creed and therefore the basis of a human rights exemption,” he explains to CTV News.

The website seeking new members to his creed reads in part, “Despite any past precedents, the vaccine mandates, passports and proof of status policies being presented as a response to COVID-19 are not compatible with those who hold our beliefs.”

But Associate Professor in Western University’s Faculty of Law Sam Trosow, says based on a recent statement by the Ontario Human Rights Commission, Van Holst’s efforts to create a creed seem futile.

“Even if somebody could show a creed, that doesn’t necessarily mean they are going to be exempt because of the very, very special emergency conditions in a pandemic,” explains Trosow.

Van Holst says he is also familiar with the recent statement.

“(A creed) needs to be associated with an organization or community, and I’m simply creating that community of people who hold those beliefs,” he says.

On Sept. 14, city council directed staff to develop a draft COVID-19 vaccination policy for council members that will be similar to the policy recently implemented for city employees.

It would require an attestation from all 15 members of council that they are either fully vaccinated or have a health or Human Rights exemption.

Potential violations of the policy would be sent to the Integrity Commission for investigation. If a council member was found in contravention, council could impose consequences ranging from a verbal reprimand to a suspension of pay.

Council does not have the power to remove a member.

Trosow warns that, “Van Holst would have to show some very longstanding and well documented holding to this creed in other contexts and I think it would be very suspect if it has just arisen now.”

Van Holst admits he has received other vaccinations in the past, but insists that doesn’t undermine the principles of his creed.

“Anything I had then would have been (done) freely. The vaccines I received were based on informed consent,” he adds.

Trosow challenges Van Holst, however, to show the strength of his conviction to the Order of Freedom.

“I think if he really believes in the creed,” says Trosow. “He should resign from his position (on council). That would be the principled thing to do as a person who believes in a creed.”

Van Holst wouldn’t say how many people have joined his creed to date, but claims 17 joined during the interview with CTV News.