LONDON, ONT. -- Despite expressing a desire to help ease the tax burden during the COVID-19 pandemic, city council only managed to shave a small amount off the proposed 2021 tax hike.

Following day-long budget deliberations, the initial 3.8% tax rate increase was reduced to 3.4 per cent in 2021.

“I’m really committed to doing what we can to help the people who need help in our city,” explained Coun. Phil Squire. “I don’t think that means making massive cuts this year,”

That represents $101 more on the average home in London with an assessed value of $241,000.

There was no budget-specific discussion to ‘defund police’ as sought by members of Black Lives Matter London, however, a motion by Coun. Jesse Helmer will ask the London Police Services Board to update steps taken earlier this year to address the concerns being raised.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION

London is ready for its close-up, after council approved funding to establish a new ‘Film Office’ during budget deliberations.

A film office will be tasked with attracting and coordinating movie, TV, and other video production to London.

“The amount put forward by staff was a conservative amount,” said Councillor Michael Van Holst who proposed boosting the annual budget from $200,000 to $300,000 in order to “hit the ground running.”

Van Holst argued that the backlog of movie and TV production caused by the pandemic will eventually lead to a surge in demand for filming locations.

But Coun. Stephen Turner argued against a pilot project which could require permanent funding from the property tax base to continue beyond 2023.

“The challenge is this becomes a bit of a hit on the budget when the pilot is over,” he explained.

Coun. Squire seconded the motion to boost the annual funding.

“This is something I’m satisfied, after talking to people (in the industry), can become a reality.” said Squire.

After a lengthy debate, council voted 13-2 in favour of allocating the additional annual funding.

The cumulative $900,000 over three years will come from city hall’s Economic Development Reserve Fund, and will not impact the tax rate.

GREEN BIN DELAY LOWERS TAX RATE

Meanwhile, deferred operating costs from the municipality’s delayed green bin program will save taxpayers in the short term.

Last month, council revised the timeline for implementing the curbside collection of organic household waste in green bins until mid-2022.

The pandemic delayed the hiring of staff and public consultation required for the 60 per cent Waste Reduction Strategy.

Operating costs of $2.3 million in 2021 and $1.45 million in 2022 will not be incurred.

That reduced the proposed property tax increase in 2021 from 3.8 to 3.5 per cent.

SLIGHTEST TAX RELIEF

Recognizing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on homeowners and businesses, councillors sought to further reduce the anticipated tax hike.

A motion by Coun. Shawn Lewis to reduce funding to address the municipal infrastructure gap in 2021, 2022, and 2023 faced resistance.

“Having a reduction now, I think is okay, but I would like to leave next year and 2023 alone,” said Coun. Jesse Helmer.

Ultimately, council compromised by reducing only the 2021 contribution to the infrastructure gap by $500,000.

The net impact, shaving just 0.1 per cent from the property tax hike.

Council will finalize the municipality’s 2021 Budget Update on Jan. 12.