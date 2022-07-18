Council candidate’s support for Hells Angels questioned ahead of campaign
A city council candidate’s public support for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is raising eyebrows just over three months before Londoners go to the polls.
A photo on Facebook of Janette Cameron dressed in red and black and her husband donning Hells Angels Support81 clothing as well as other online posts expressing positive sentiments about the one-percenter outlaw biker club are creating questions for the Ward 1 candidate for city council.
The numbers eight and one correspond to the positions of the letters H and A in the alphabet.
Cameron emphasizes that they are not members of the outlaw club, just friends and supporters.
“There are good things about the club,” she said about the loyalty required to be a member. “My husband is good friends with a member [and] has been for years.”
In July 2021 following the death of an inmate, she participated in a protest that included numerous full patch Hells Angels outside the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).
The union representing jail guards called the large gathering an attempt at intimidation.
Cameron said the protest in response to the death of Brandon Marchant was not intimidation, and added, “People came together to support what needs to change. The correctional facility needs correcting.”
If elected October 24 to represent Ward 1, Cameron would be required to abide by the Code of Conduct that applies to politicians’ actions and words at city hall and in their private affairs.
Section 2.4 states:
“Members are expected to perform their duties in office and arrange their private affairs in a manner that promotes public confidence and will bear close public scrutiny.”
As an author about municipal leadership and former member of Board of Control at city hall, Gord Hume said candidates should expect scrutiny before serving on council.
“It demands a certain amount of personal credibility and commitment and I think electors have the right to know about the character of the person,” explained Hume.
Cameron agrees, and said she intentionally left the photos and posts on her Facebook page.
“Anybody in a leadership role should be held accountable for how they act professionally and outside of the workplace,” she added.
Ward 1 extends along ether side of Hamilton Road in east London.
As a mother and small business woman, Cameron said she’s running to help Londoners who are struggling.
“Where has the help been in the past years? Ward 1 has hit such a low that nobody cares for each other anymore,” she said.
If elected, she hopes to create greater unity among agencies that help Londoners experiencing homelessness and poverty.
Also registered to run for Ward 1 are candidates Ryan Cadden, Julie Reynolds, Oberon Gooden, Kenneth Saunders, and incumbent Michael van Holst.
Londoners will elect the next city council October 24.
